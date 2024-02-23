Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
28° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 17th in The Prestige
February 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern mounts effortless first-half comeback following Buie’s record-shattering shot against Michigan
February 23, 2024
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
February 23, 2024
Trending Stories
1
570 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
2
551 Views
Moving one block could prove a game changer for Evanston Games and Cafe
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 20, 2024
3
488 Views
University President Michael Schill announces new Advisory Committee on Free Expression and Institutional Speech
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 20, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern mounts effortless first-half comeback following Buie’s record-shattering shot against Michigan

Graduate+student+guard+Ryan+Langborg+attempts+a+layup+against+Michigan+Thursday.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg attempts a layup against Michigan Thursday.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
February 23, 2024

When graduate student guard Boo Buie’s driving layup opened the scoring in Northwestern’s matchup against Michigan Thursday night, John Shurna’s all-time scoring record of 2,038 points looked primed to be shattered in a matter of minutes. 

Early on, the Wolverines (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) contained Buie and the Wildcats (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), as the All-Big Ten playmaker attempted to seal the record and propel his team toward a decisive home victory. Scoring nine unanswered points following Buie’s initial make and riding a 16-3 run, Michigan held a sizable 11-point advantage seven minutes into the game. 

“Everyone knew what was at stake — all of these kids are on social media,” coach Chris Collins said. “(Michigan) was ready to go and had energy. We were disjointed and had to gather ourselves and fight back.” 

The ‘Cats struggled to lift the proverbial lid off the basket, beginning the contest at a 3-of-14 clip from the field, and the squad remained in crossroads between running regular offense and feeding the ball to its All-Big Ten playmaker.

NU also had a pair of turnovers in the game’s opening minutes and were forced to heave shots late in the shot clock after a near-four minute scoring drought. 

“They came out and punched us in the mouth early,” Collins said. “We really struggled defensively in the first half. They got whatever they wanted — (including) a number of threes. Fighting our way back and getting the lead at the end of the half was huge.” 

But, as he has done over the past few seasons, Buie put the team on his back. 

The game’s balance shifted after Buie drained a deep trey to become NU’s career points leader midway through the first half. 

“When the three went in, I couldn’t celebrate like if we were up,” Buie said. “Coming into the game, I knew it didn’t have to be all about me. That made it easier to just go out there and just play free and not worry about (the record).” 

Instilling a newfound sense of energy into an arena he has helped fill night in and night out, Buie jump-started his squad’s rapid comeback entering intermission.  

“I was glad (Buie) was able to get (the record) done in the first eight minutes, so he could settle into the game,” Collins said. “You can only imagine as much as you want to try and not be distracted — everyone’s talking about it. Once he got the record, he played really great.” 

Behind six three pointers in the final 10 minutes of the first half, the ‘Cats mitigated early shooting woes. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer and graduate student guard Ryan Langborg’s treys fueled an 8-0 NU scoring run and trimmed the host’s deficit to one with just over four minutes remaining. 

Minutes later, Langborg’s trey in the final seconds of the first frame gave the ‘Cats their first lead since Buie’s opening score. 

During the ten minute stretch, the ‘Cats had just one turnover and held the Wolverines scoreless from the field during the half’s final three minutes. 

Canning eight of NU’s 10 threes, Langborg and Barnhizer’s combined 39 points comprised more than half of the offense’s total production. 

“We started off slow,” Barnhizer said. “Once (Buie’s) shot went in, we realized this was a special night and we (needed) to pick it up. There was no way we could let him break the record with a loss. He did a great job of getting us going and everybody followed suit.” 

Stretching the lead to a game-high 20 points in the final minutes of the second half, the ‘Cats cruised toward victory after brushing off their slow offensive start. 

Surrounded by teammates, coaches and fans, Buie celebrated his honor postgame with a rudimentary griddy celebration. As he danced off the floor, his team neared one step closer to its next goal — making the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. 

“(Every milestone) is important,” Collins said. “A big reason I wanted to come here was to create history. When you have the opportunity to be somewhere that hasn’t had that level of winning and can do things that have never been done, it’s really cool.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories: 

Men’s Basketball: The Buie who’d be king: Boo Buie snaps Northwestern’s career scoring record

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Michigan 62

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern looks to continue winning ways against Michigan, Buie approaches history
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
Bargaining committee member Jakob Reinke said the final decision about the tentative contract is in the hands of the members.
NUGW reaches tentative contract agreement with the University, awaits full-group vote on ratification
Graduate student guard Boo Buie braces for a jumper against Michigan Thursday. Buie broke Northwestern’s all-time scoring record with 16 points versus the Wolverines.
Men’s Basketball: The Buie who’d be king: Boo Buie snaps Northwestern’s career scoring record
The sole resolution discussed at the special meeting would direct city staff to explore leases shorter than 15 years, but City Council rejected the resolution.
City Council rejects proposal to consider shorter leases for downtown civic center, sustain 15-year lease
A person in a white shirt with their hands up stands over an actor in a gray shirt and blue pants, while another actor in a white tank top watches.
‘Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really’ gives feminist rendition of cold-blooded classic
A new Northwestern course is looking to tackle how Lana Del Rey’s discography and controversies implicate her listeners in U.S. Settler Colonialism.
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
More in Men's Basketball
Boo Buie celebrates against Michigan Thursday. Buie broke the programs all-time scoring record in the win over the Wolverines.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Michigan 62
Entering Thursday’s contest against Michigan, Boo Buie is on the cusp of program history.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern looks to continue winning ways against Michigan, Buie approaches history
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a 3-pointer.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rides Langborg’s 26 points in bounce-back victory over Indiana
Senior center Matthew Nicholson attacks the rim against Indiana Sunday. Nicholson tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.
Men’s Basketball: Nicholson’s post presence transcends stat sheet in Northwestern’s victory at Indiana
Graduate student guard Boo Buie attempts an inside look.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Indiana 72
Northwestern’s Boo Buie pushes past a double team effort by Nebraska forwards Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
More in Sports
Senior Jennifer Cai prepares to putt the ball. Cai — a 2022 All-Big Ten First Team selection — tied for 39th place in the Moon Golf Invitational hitting a 2-over 74 in each of her three rounds.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern makes late-round comeback to place third at Moon Golf Invitational
Junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig carries the ball upfield against Marquette Monday. Bohlig scored a goal and corralled five draw controls at Colorado Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern overpowers No. 20 Colorado in 19-14 road victory
Northwestern’s attack celebrates a goal against Marquette Monday. The ‘Cats will face No. 20 Colorado in Boulder Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern readies for road clash against No. 20 Colorado
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 50
Northwestern’s Madison Taylor celebrates, her hands in the air and her back turned to the camera, after a goal.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern dismantles Marquette 21-3
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Marquette on Monday. Taylor scored four goals in Northwestern’s 21-3 win over the Golden Eagles.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates Marquette in 21-3 blowout
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in