Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
January 26, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer, Berry shine in second half, propel Northwestern past No. 10 Illinois in overtime thriller
January 25, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois
January 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4530 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2107 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
3
1109 Views
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • January 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed

Equipment+for+the+demolition+sits+outside+of+Ryan+Field.+Demolition+work+on+the+stadium+is+supposed+to+start+the+week+of+Jan.+29.+
Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern
Equipment for the demolition sits outside of Ryan Field. Demolition work on the stadium is supposed to start the week of Jan. 29.
Greta Cunningham and Anavi Prakash
January 26, 2024

Seventh Ward resident Yvi Russell said she has been “in battle” with Northwestern since 1996. 

Having lived in Evanston for 44 years, Russell has witnessed a history of conflict between Evanston residents and NU as the University has expanded its physical presence in the city over time.

The latest battle is the rebuilding of Ryan Field in the 7th Ward. 

“I am outraged because of the harm that it will do to this neighborhood,” Russell said. 

Russell is one of many residents who raised environmental concerns about the project throughout the city’s deliberation process. With the demolition of the current Ryan Field set to start next week, she said many of those concerns are withstanding. 

Residents have brought up the potential impacts of gas emissions, pollution and vibrations from demolitions in residential neighborhoods, which could harm the foundation of older houses.

“I’m wondering whether my residents have enough information about what to expect,” said Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th). “I’m hopeful that over the coming weeks, we’ll be able to provide more specific information for residents because they have a lot of questions.”

Northwestern will measure the vibrations and report them to the city, who will post the measurements on their website, Revelle said. The city will also have a special section of their 311 information line available for residents to report questions and concerns.

She said she recommends residents take photos of their homes’ foundations to document their current conditions. She will also continue to hold informational ward meetings about the rebuilding process. 

“I would like to see Northwestern also designate a phone number and a person that people can call because we still have to work on that,” Revelle said. 

Joel Freeman, co-chair of Climate Action Evanston, said he hopes Northwestern will hold itself accountable.  

He said that while Northwestern had a five-year sustainability plan for 2017-2021, they have not released an updated plan since. 

“There’s a bit of a failure of Northwestern keeping its own promises to itself,” Freeman said. “They are a key component to Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions because they are such a large single entity.” 

For the new Ryan Field stadium, Northwestern has committed to achieving LEED gold certification, the second-highest U.S. Green Building Council sustainability standard that evaluates a building’s impact on the environment. 

The Memorandum of Understanding between NU and Evanston, which establishes several benefits for the University to provide the city throughout the rebuild, also mandates that NU establish a Sustainability Plan six months prior to the first public event held at the new stadium.

While Northwestern has set this goal for the final building, Russell said she feels the University is limited in their capacity to execute a sustainable teardown. 

A more sustainable alternative to demolition would be deconstruction, where materials from the old building are recycled and reused for new buildings. This is not possible for Ryan Field because of lead and other toxins in its existing materials, Russell said. 

“Northwestern made some pretty, pretty weak commitments to sustainability,” Revelle said. “From an environmental perspective, it’s a pretty unsustainable, non-environmental project.” 

The demolition will also produce particulate pollution that workers will spray off the construction site with water, Revelle said. She said residents are concerned that the runoff will enter the local water system, causing contamination. 

However, a more immediate concern is noise during the long hours of construction, Revelle said. Construction will occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, but Revelle is concerned about the noise from set-up before the actual start time. 

Looking at the whole Ryan Field project, Freeman said he believes sustainability is not Northwestern’s priority. 

“When there’s that much money at stake, people are going to do something with that money and everything else becomes secondary,” he said. 

Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Renewed focus on accountability as Ryan Field begins demolitions 

Ryan Field demolition to begin in days 

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss explains Ryan Field approval 
More to Discover
More in City
Since Evanston voted to implement ranked-choice voting for municipal elections starting in 2025, there has been a statewide push to introduce this method in Illinois.
Ahead of ranked-choice voting in Evanston in 2025, Illinois sees push for electoral reform
Y.O.U. plans to upgrade its MakerSpace technology with more than $32,000 in grant money received in November.
Evanston Y.O.U. to upgrade MakerSpace technology with grant money
Through election-year campaigns, grassroots civic groups based in and around Evanston are taking national politics to the local level.
Grassroots civic groups make national politics local
A moss-covered building with a red roof
City Council asks about prospective tenants for using Harley Clarke Mansion
Climate education can range from lessons on the greenhouse effect to discussions of climate anxiety.
Advocates in Evanston and beyond call for K-12 climate education
Contagious respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, influenza and RSV spread throughout the United States in December.
Chicago area hospitals maintain mask mandates amid spread of respiratory illnesses
More in Latest Stories
Soccer coach in black polo yells to his players.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
The letter, published in more than 50 student newspapers across the country, is titled “We will not wait for the next school shooting.”
NU Students Demand Action co-founder joins more than 140 students across the nation to call for an end to gun violence
About 400 students left handprints in the colors of the Palestinian flag on The Rock Wednesday.
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
Junior guard Melannie Daley earlier this season. Daley scored 18 points against Michigan State on Jan. 17.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane. Buie led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91 (OT)
More in Top Stories
Sunrise Yoga is offered at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga
Students discussed the way carceral logic manifests in education, including in the lack of accommodations for students with disabilities and health issues.
UPEP unpacks carceral logic in NU’s past and present at Disorientation Week event
The investigation follows a complaint filed by Zachary Marschall, the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform — a self-proclaimed “conservative watchdog” of higher education.
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Benjamin spoke on her latest book “Imagination: A Manifesto” at the annual Loeschner Leadership Lecture Series.
Sociologist Ruha Benjamin talks imagination in education at Loeschner Leadership Lecture
Students enjoyed chocolate cupcakes as they learned from each other’s experiences with and perspectives on death.
Death Over Cake lightens the conversation of loss for students
(In clockwise order) A pot of bibimbap with an egg on top, a bowl of veggie ramyun, a small white bowl of kimchi, a black pot of sundubu jjigae and a large silver pan of goong joong ddukbokki.
Open Tab: Koco Table offers its diners warm, authentic Korean dishes
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in