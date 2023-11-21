Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field
November 21, 2023
Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle
November 21, 2023
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
November 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
10896 Views
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
65 student organizations November 16, 2023
2
3469 Views
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
163 Northwestern faculty and staff November 16, 2023
3
2952 Views
Northwestern Prison Education Program celebrates inaugural commencement
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • November 16, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field

Mayor+Daniel+Biss+was+the+tiebreaking+vote+at+Monday+nights+City+Council+meeting%2C+greenlighting+Northwesterns+plan+to+rebuild+and+host+concerts+at+Ryan+Field.
Daily file photo by Kimberly Espinosa
Mayor Daniel Biss was the tiebreaking vote at Monday night’s City Council meeting, greenlighting Northwestern’s plan to rebuild and host concerts at Ryan Field.
Lily Carey, City Editor
November 21, 2023

In a nearly 2,500-word letter sent to residents Tuesday morning, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss explained why and how he decided to break a City Council tie to approve Northwestern’s Rebuild Ryan Field project. He emphasized the potential for “historic” economic opportunity that the project could bring to the city.

The letter comes hours after the council approved the highly-debated project, permitting NU to rebuild Ryan Field and host concerts at the new stadium. The council also approved a memorandum of understanding requiring the University to provide Evanston additional financial benefits.

While the council voted 6-2 to approve the stadium rebuild, Biss’ vote proved decisive in allowing NU to host concerts at the stadium, and in authorizing a community benefits package between NU and Evanston. Councilmembers split 4-4 on these two ordinances, with Biss breaking a tie to advance the University’s plans.

After listening in on months of debate over the project, Biss said in the letter his approval was driven by the hope that the new Ryan Field will prove to be “a generational investment” for Evanston.

“I think Evanston needs to be willing to embrace change right now,” Biss wrote. “Our economic challenges won’t be solved by staying the same as we’ve always been or trying to return to 2019. Finally, our progressive values and ambition require funding to realize, and we won’t be able to access that funding without unfairly burdening those who can least afford to pay — unless we embrace growth and new ideas.”

Biss cited three main factors that drove his yes vote. The $800 million investment of the project could generate revenue for the city, he said, and the over $150 million pledged by NU in its community benefits agreement will help bolster initiatives across the city. He also said that “concerts can be a good thing,” and pointed out that such events at the new stadium will drive people to Evanston. 

Concert-generated noise and traffic have been a sticking point for stadium neighbors since the project was announced last fall. Biss wrote that the Ryan Field deal  includes “guardrails” to minimize negative impacts from concerts. 

The rezoning ordinance says the city will fine NU $25,000 for traffic, public safety and nuisance and parking violations. The University will also be fined if it violates limits on sound levels and curfews for the stadium’s sound systems, according to the ordinance.   

“When Northwestern saw these fines, they protested that they were out of line with fines at other similar venues around the country. With all due respect, that’s the point!” the letter reads. “Our goal is never to collect a dime from these fines – instead, we want them to be high enough to be a successful disincentive against pushing the boundaries.”

The debate over NU’s benefits package sparked criticism from some residents who wanted the University to provide the City with more resources. NU does not pay taxes to Evanston and is exempt from doing so under its corporate charter and the Illinois state constitution, which Biss called a “frustrating reality” in his letter.

However, he said the community benefits agreement represents “a new chapter in the financial relationship between our two institutions.” Biss said that he, along with other councilmembers, pushed NU to agree to the best benefits package possible for Evanston — and added City Council’s division on the project incentivized the University to “satisfy all the yes votes.”

Some groups, such as the Most Livable City Association, have criticized Biss and the council for making “backroom” deals with NU about the benefits package without including residents in these discussions.

Ultimately, Biss said he felt “temperamentally inclined” to greenlight the project, driven by his values as “a progressive and an optimist.”

“Simply put, no town of our size sees many $800 million investments like this … We all benefit when a private institution decides to spend an enormous amount of money to dramatically improve one of the largest structures in town,” he said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate

Ahead of final Ryan Field vote, residents, city officials remain divided over rezoning

The Daily Explains: What’s in the updated draft contract between NU and Evanston on the Ryan Field rebuild?
More to Discover
More in City
Mondays approval of the Ryan Field ordinances follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University.
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
According to the Illinois Report Card, 0.3% of students at ETHS identified as American Indian in the 2022–23 school year.
Indigenous ETHS students call for increased efforts toward representation, acceptance
The Evanston Art Center is hosting the 21st Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Expo Nov. 18 to Dec. 20. The event is sponsored by the Evanston School of Ballet Foundation, Berglund Animal Hospital, Chiro One Wellness Centers and Aim and Ailie.
Evanston Art Center hosts 21st Annual Winter Expo to support local artists
On Monday, Mayor Daniel Biss could again face the political calculus of breaking a tie at the final vote on the Ryan Field concert zoning.
Ahead of final Ryan Field vote, residents, city officials remain divided over rezoning
The Woman’s Club of Evanston kicked off the holiday season with its Holiday Bazaar the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Woman’s Club of Evanston hosts more than 50 vendors at annual Holiday Bazaar
Evanston Latinos’ new community kitchen aims to help local entrepreneurs in the food industry and bring more Latino culture to the city’s forefront.
Evanston Latinos to open Community Kitchen for local entrepreneurs
More in Latest Stories
A person poses in a gray crewneck.
Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle
In his fifth message to the community since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, University President Michael Schill announced the creation of a new advisory committee on antisemitism and hate Nov. 14.
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
Strive aims to provide a safe and relaxed space for Black men at Northwestern, according to student leaders in the organization.
Strive empowers Black men through unity, education and community support
Medill Prof. Joe Mathewson is the author of five books.
Prof. Joe Mathewson brings expertise, humor to his 26 years at Medill
Less: Let’s find space for empathic dialogue
Less: Let’s find space for empathic dialogue
NU Declassified: Northwestern students navigate a competitive market
NU Declassified: Northwestern students navigate a competitive market
More in Top Stories
The Wirtz Center’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” grapples with the cultural schisms of the United States during the Trump presidency.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’ complicates mechanisms of empathy
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
In Focus: NU-affiliated political action committee makes ‘friends’ with lawmakers
Senior defensive lineman P.J. Spencer makes a tackle. In NU’s victory over Purdue, Spencer was pivotal towards the defense’s ability to make two red zone stops.
Football: ‘Bend, don’t break’: Northwestern’s red zone stands instrumental for 23-15 victory over Purdue
Senior running back Cam Porter takes a carry against Purdue. Porter amassed 95 rushing yards on 17 carries versus the Boilermakers on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s veterans reach likely-end to old-Ryan Field era, secure bowl eligibility in 23-15 victory over Purdue
Northwestern defensive players tackle a Purdue rusher. NUs defense forced two turnovers in the Saturday win.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Purdue 15
Friday’s demonstration on Deering Meadow was one of many around the world using empty chairs to honor Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Students honor Israeli hostages with pop-up installation on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in