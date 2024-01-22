Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Evanston prepares for next chapter in Ryan Field rebuilding as accountability concerns linger

The+entrance+to+Ryan+Field+in+front+of+a+blue+sky.
Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman
Locals impacted by Ryan Field rebuilding look to hold Evanston and NU accountable as demolition process begins.
Aria Wozniak, Senior Staffer
January 22, 2024

Evanston’s controversy surrounding the rebuild of Ryan Field may be entering a new chapter, but the dust kicked up by the debate has yet to fully settle. 

Plans for the new stadium received approval in November, but with demolition set to begin in the coming days, some residents still have lingering questions and a renewed focus on holding both Northwestern and the city accountable. 

Sebastian Nalls, president of the Community Alliance for Better Government, highlighted residents’ points of apprehension. 

He said some concerns surrounding unmet promises, particularly regarding minority hiring, resident employment and community benefits, were all outlined during the approval process. 

Residents have also expressed concern about transparency and accountability in the process with residents seeking more open communication from Northwestern and the city, Nalls added.

“I’ve spent a lot of time recently sitting down with Evanston City Council members and looking at their goals at a wide range for the 2024 and 2025 year,” he said. “Being vigilant and being part of the process is probably the best thing Evanston residents can do.” 

Some businesses near the stadium have been apprehensive about the disruption and noise that may be caused by construction, while residents said they worry about the potential burden of traffic and affordability.

A few restaurant establishments have a more optimistic outlook on the construction and new stadium. Eric Green, general manager of Ten Mile House, located a block from Ryan Field, said he is excited for what is to come. 

“Due to our proximity to Ryan Field, we see a lot of business from everything sports-related,” Green said. “I think it’ll again be a boost to the businesses around the area.” 

Green said the business is in the initial stages of reaching out to workers and other personnel building the stadium to offer dining or delivery plans.

Lonnie Starkman, co-owner of Chicago-dog and burger restaurant Mustard’s Last Stand, shared similar enthusiasm. Starkman said the construction “shouldn’t impact the stand” and is hopeful the crew working on the stadium will bring business.

Nalls said he is optimistic about NU’s promise to improve its communication to Evanston residents from NU, though he said he is cautious because there have been times when the University has not lived up to its promises. 

The Most Livable City Association, another community group that has expressed concern about the building rebuild, is now pursuing several legal avenues to challenge the rezoning, while Nalls said CABG and other organizations are focused on ensuring NU delivers on its promises.

Recent community engagement from NU in recent months has made Nalls optimistic, he said.  

“My hope is that the level of communication and partnership that we’ve seen recently isn’t tied to the want and desire to get the stadium done,” Nalls said. “I hope (community engagement) continues and increases because that is how you ultimately try to repair relationships.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @ari_wozz

Related Stories: 

Ryan Field demolition to begin in days amid 7th Ward concerns

—  City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate

Rebuild Ryan Field to be funded with ‘significantly increased’ Ryan family gift, University debt, University COO tells Faculty Senate
