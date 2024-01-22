Captured: Northwestern dominates Butler Women’s Tennis in Saturday match

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Butler (0-2, 0-0 Big East) in its match Saturday. Hosted in the Combe Tennis Center, the ’Cats won every set in its first home weekend of the season.

