Two NU Women’s Tennis players mid-match.
Bettina Sánchez Córdova/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern dominates Butler Women’s Tennis in Saturday match

Bettina Sánchez Córdova, Design Editor
January 22, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Butler (0-2, 0-0 Big East) in its match Saturday. Hosted in the Combe Tennis Center, the ’Cats won every set in its first home weekend of the season.

Two NU Women’s Tennis players celebrating after winning a point.An NU Women’s Tennis player waiting for her doubles partner to serve as four NU tennis players observe.wo NU Women’s Tennis players and a coach talking over a break between sets while sipping from their water bottles.A Butler University Women’s Tennis player serving the ball.An NU Women’s Tennis player waiting to hit the ball.An NU Women’s Tennis player in a defense position.An NU Women’s Tennis player preparing to hit the ball.A Butler University Women’s Tennis player swinging her racket.An NU Women’s Tennis player about to serve the ball.An NU Women’s Tennis player follows through after serving.An NU Women’s Tennis player waiting for the ball as a person observes in the background.An NU Women’s Tennis player standing behind the net.

Email: [email protected]

