Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle

In the demanding world of academia, where textbooks and exams often take priority, Weinberg senior Cameron Freeman has turned her entrepreneurship minor and artistic inclinations into a sparkling success story with NU Dazzle — an Instagram business that has taken the Evanston campus by storm with its array of bedazzled merchandise.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @toby_goldfarb
Related Stories:
— Northwestern students talk fall fashion inspiration, style icons
— ‘Northwestern fitss’ Instagram account features fashion outfits across campus
— “Cue the Curves” takes home $150,000 VentureCat grand prize