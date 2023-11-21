A person poses in a gray crewneck.
Freeman started bedazzling clothing her sophomore year, but she began to improve the quality of her designs and efficiency of her business this past summer.
Toby Goldfarb/The Daily Northwestern

Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle

Toby Goldfarb, Reporter
November 21, 2023

In the demanding world of academia, where textbooks and exams often take priority, Weinberg senior Cameron Freeman has turned her entrepreneurship minor and artistic inclinations into a sparkling success story with NU Dazzle — an Instagram business that has taken the Evanston campus by storm with its array of bedazzled merchandise.

%2ANU_sweatshirt_gray_tank
Gallery6 Photos
Toby Goldfarb/The Daily Northwestern
Freeman decided to start NU Dazzle when she realized companies that made custom game day clothes often omitted Northwestern. She began making shirts by hand, selling about 20 white Hanes tank tops with simple designs until she went abroad her junior year, pausing production. Freeman reinvented NU Dazzle this past summer, adding bling to a greater variety of clothing and using stencils for better precision.

 

