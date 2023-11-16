A person in a black cardigan smiles while playing guitar.
Jay Dugar/The Daily Northwestern

Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour comes to Chicago

Jay Dugar, Diversity and Inclusion Chair
November 16, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour has come to The Vic Theatre in Chicago. Kevin Atwater and Tiffany Day opened the concert, followed by Zucker’s 20-song set, with a three-track encore including “not ur friend,” “julia,” and “always, i’ll care.” Zucker closed the main set with “end,” and his final encore ended with his biggest hit, “supercuts.”

 

A person in a white dress shirt holds a microphone and looks up while placing a hand on their chest.

A person in white dress shirt sings into a microphone while playing an acoustic guitar.

A person in white dress shirt looks down towards a microphone while playing an acoustic guitar.

A person in black cardigan sings into a microphone while playing electric guitar.

A person in a black cardigan sings into a microphone while playing an electric guitar.

A silhouette of a person singing into a microphone against a bright, colorful background.

A person in black cardigan sings into a microphone while playing an electric guitar.

A person in a white dress shirt sings into a microphone while playing an acoustic guitar.

A person in a black cardigan sings into a microphone.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

Related Stories:

All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour

Dayglow delivers garage band-like grooves, amiable ad-libs at A&O’s Blowout

Faye Webster brings fans stunning performance for eyes and ears

 

Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in