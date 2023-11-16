Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour comes to Chicago

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour has come to The Vic Theatre in Chicago. Kevin Atwater and Tiffany Day opened the concert, followed by Zucker’s 20-song set, with a three-track encore including “not ur friend,” “julia,” and “always, i’ll care.” Zucker closed the main set with “end,” and his final encore ended with his biggest hit, “supercuts.”

