News Quiz: Northwestern Football, Day of the Dead, Northwestern College Democrats

Results #1. What team is Northwestern football facing Saturday? Minnesota Minnesota Michigan Michigan Illinois Illinois Wisconsin Wisconsin #2. Prof. Philip Postlewaite has filed a federal lawsuit against Northwestern, alleging discriminatory compensation practices based on his age. In which school does he teach? Feinberg School of Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine Pritzker School of Law Pritzker School of Law Medill School of Journalism Medill School of Journalism Bienen School of Music Bienen School of Music #3. Where did Latinos en Evanston North Shore host its annual Day of the Dead celebration last week? Evanston Township High School Evanston Township High School Norris University Center Norris University Center Evanston Public Library Evanston Public Library Welsh-Ryan Arena Welsh-Ryan Arena #4. What NU sports team won the Big Ten Tournament title in double overtime against Maryland last weekend? Football Football Men’s soccer Men’s soccer Field hockey Field hockey Women’s cross country Women’s cross country #5. Who will Northwestern College Democrats host for its fall speaker event next week? Vice President Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on NU College Democrats fall speaker event and Postlewaite’s lawsuit.

