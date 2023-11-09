Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
November 10, 2023
Residents criticize Ryan Field community benefits agreement, call for Council to delay decision
November 10, 2023
Women’s Basketball: Daley drops career-high 27 points in Northwestern’s season-opening win
November 10, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1494 Views
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
Jerry Wu, Reporter • November 6, 2023
2
1251 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
3
1191 Views
Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally
William Tong, Copy Chief • November 5, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

News Quiz: Northwestern Football, Day of the Dead, Northwestern College Democrats

News+Quiz%3A+Northwestern+Football%2C+Day+of+the+Dead%2C+Northwestern+College+Democrats
Danny O’Grady
David Samson, Copy Editor
November 9, 2023

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. What team is Northwestern football facing Saturday?

#2. Prof. Philip Postlewaite has filed a federal lawsuit against Northwestern, alleging discriminatory compensation practices based on his age. In which school does he teach?

#3. Where did Latinos en Evanston North Shore host its annual Day of the Dead celebration last week?

#4. What NU sports team won the Big Ten Tournament title in double overtime against Maryland last weekend?

#5. Who will Northwestern College Democrats host for its fall speaker event next week?

Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on NU College Democrats fall speaker event and Postlewaite’s lawsuit.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dpsamson_

Related Stories:

News Quiz: New Northwestern Medicine Center, Bitter Blossom, Faye Webster Concert

Football Quiz: How well do you know NU Football?

News Quiz: Northwestern clinches share of Big Ten regular season title, District 65 board limits new school, Evanston parents weigh in on city’s trick-or-treating hours
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in