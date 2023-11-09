News Quiz: Northwestern Football, Day of the Dead, Northwestern College Democrats

Results
#1. What team is Northwestern football facing Saturday?
#2. Prof. Philip Postlewaite has filed a federal lawsuit against Northwestern, alleging discriminatory compensation practices based on his age. In which school does he teach?
#3. Where did Latinos en Evanston North Shore host its annual Day of the Dead celebration last week?
#4. What NU sports team won the Big Ten Tournament title in double overtime against Maryland last weekend?
#5. Who will Northwestern College Democrats host for its fall speaker event next week?
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on NU College Democrats fall speaker event and Postlewaite’s lawsuit.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @dpsamson_
Related Stories:
— News Quiz: New Northwestern Medicine Center, Bitter Blossom, Faye Webster Concert
— Football Quiz: How well do you know NU Football?
— News Quiz: Northwestern clinches share of Big Ten regular season title, District 65 board limits new school, Evanston parents weigh in on city’s trick-or-treating hours