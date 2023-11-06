Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
64° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern College Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke as fall speaker
November 6, 2023
Reel Thoughts: Sofia Coppola sets fire to Graceland in ‘Priscilla’
November 6, 2023
Football: Offense strikes balance against Iowa defense despite slow start
November 6, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1409 Views
Northwestern Medicine study identifies metixene as a promising breast cancer and brain metastases treatment
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • November 1, 2023
2
1194 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
3
1135 Views
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern College Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke as fall speaker

O%E2%80%99Rourke+served+three+terms+in+Congress+and+ran+unsuccessfully+for+president+and+governor+of+Texas.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
O’Rourke served three terms in Congress and ran unsuccessfully for president and governor of Texas.
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor
November 6, 2023

Northwestern College Democrats will host Texas politician Beto O’Rourke for its fall speaker event, the group announced Monday. O’Rourke will speak at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the Louis Room at Norris University Center.

O’Rourke was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and subsequently represented Texas’ 16th Congressional District for three consecutive terms.

“We are so excited to bring Beto O’Rourke to campus,” said Medill senior Anna Lansford, co-president of NU College Democrats. “As we wrap up the 2023 election cycle and prepare for a high-stakes election season in 2024, we look forward to learning from his extensive experience crafting effective campaign strategy, promoting dialogue across the aisle, and mobilizing Democratic voters in red states.”

O’Rourke gave up his seat in 2018 to challenge Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat in the Senate. After losing to Cruz by just 2.6 percentage points — the closest margin of any statewide Texas election in two decades — O’Rourke announced his candidacy for president in March 2019. He suspended his campaign seven months later due to low poll numbers and fundraising struggles.

O’Rourke announced his bid for the Texas governorship in November 2021, winning the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2022. He lost to Abbott in Nov. 2022 by 11 percentage points, consistent with polls that showed Abbott with a strong lead over O’Rourke throughout the campaign.

O’Rourke wrote “We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible” — his second book — in 2022. He currently leads Powered by People, a political action committee he founded in 2019 that aims to support Democratic candidates through voter and engagement.

SESP Prof. Tabitha Bonilla will moderate the event, NU College Democrats said. Bonilla — a member of the Institute for Policy Research — studies the role of elite communication in public opinion and political policies.

SESP senior Dalia Segal-Miller, events director for the chapter, said Bonilla’s expertise in political behavior, voter mobilization and campaign messaging made her a fitting choice to speak with O’Rourke.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories: 

NU alumni apply student org experiences in post-grad careers

Former DNC Chair Tom Perez speaks at NU College Democrats Event

NUCR hosts ASG-funded conservative speaker Alan Keyes
More to Discover
More in Campus
Members of the Northwestern Community Ensemble perform for students at Associated Student Government’s inaugural Cultural Summit.
ASG Cultural Summit promotes bonding beyond barriers
NU student Harrison Brooks is nominated for Rising Star of the Year for Fourth Down, a football-themed card game he created with NU student Cameron Briskin.
The excitement of football in a card game’: Junior Harrison Brooks nominated for TAGIEs’ Rising Star of the Year
Sam Kriegman and David Matthews looking at their design on a desktop computer. They designed AI technology that builds a robot in seconds.
Nature, nurture, or both? The scientists behind AI-made robots
Ostowari poses outside of Northwestern University School of Law.
Northwestern law student starts company to address disparities in the legal system
NPEP hosted a panel on reentry for formerly incarcerated people on Wednesday.
NPEP hosts panel on rehabilitation and reentry for incarcerated people
Charles Logan, an organizer of the graduate student caregivers survey, presents a summary of the results at the Women’s Center.
Graduate student parent group finds “disconnect” between caregiving needs and NU resources
More in Latest Stories
An illustration with stills from the film. A woman and man stand by a wedding cake. Another still has a woman and man almost kissing, and another shows a woman getting ready.
Reel Thoughts: Sofia Coppola sets fire to Graceland in ‘Priscilla’
Senior wide receiver A.J. Henning is pushed out of bounds by an Iowa defender after catching a seven-yard pass from junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in NU’s loss at Wrigley Field Saturday.
Football: Offense strikes balance against Iowa defense despite slow start
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon blocks Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.
Football: Fatal 100-second stretch defines Northwestern’s loss to Iowa in Wildcats Classic
Each red balloon at Sunday’s demonstration symbolized one of the over 230 people taken hostage by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration
Northwestern coach Chris Collins. After taking the ’Cats to their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, Collins is hoping to lead NU back to the Big Dance in his 11th season at the program’s helm.
Men’s Basketball: Chris Collins engineered an incredible NCAA Tournament run last season. Can he do it again?
Cloths hanging over a restaurant kitchen counter.
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
More in Student Groups
The Captains of Industry, one of the two bands that fall under the student-run organization Kellogg Bands, holds a late-night rehearsal.
Kellogg students strike a chord in music and business
Students participating in the walkout campaign organized by NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine face The Rock. More than 150 people attended the protest condemning Northwestern’s response to the Israel-Hamas war.
NU Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout, calls for University divestment and support for Palestinians
NUGW advocates for an inclusive, democratic working environment, according to its mission statement webpage.
NU Graduate Workers reach three tentative agreements
Annie May Swift Hall, home to NUs radio, television and film program. Student organization CoPilot provides students with real-world screenwriting experience.
‘A writing space for all:’ New NU screenwriting club CoPilot strives for inclusivity
The dandiya sticks are traditionally bamboo, and the upbeat dance represents a battle.
Northwestern South Asian Students Alliance’s annual Garba kicks off Navaratri on a bright note
The event featured traditional Filipino foods and vocal, music and dance performances from Kaibigan members.
NU Kaibigan’s Filipinx Fiesta celebrates Filipino American History Month
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in