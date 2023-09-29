Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
63° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding
September 29, 2023
Former French President François Hollande discusses global affairs, political extremism at Buffett Institute lecture
September 28, 2023
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern’s scoreless streak stretches to three games in 0-0 draw with Illinois
September 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2886 Views
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • September 26, 2023
2
2762 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
3
2743 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding

Conservative+activist+Alan+Keyes+speaks+to+a+small+crowd+of+NUCR+and+YAF+members.+He+spoke+about+his+Catholic+faith%2C+saying+his+identity+as+a+%E2%80%9Cchild+of+God%E2%80%9D+came+above+his+American+identity.
Samantha Powers/Daily Senior Staffer
Conservative activist Alan Keyes speaks to a small crowd of NUCR and YAF members. He spoke about his Catholic faith, saying his identity as a “child of God” came above his American identity.
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer
September 29, 2023

Republican politician and diplomat Alan Keyes spoke Thursday night at an event sponsored by the Northwestern College Republicans. In front of a small crowd, Keyes discussed America’s reckoning with its history of slavery, his Catholic faith and his disbelief in communism.

“What we produce from our humanity is what we have, all of us, contributed from the diverse perspectives that God has allowed us to embrace,” Keyes said.

Keyes ran for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 1988 and 1992 before running against former President Barack Obama for Senate in Illinois in 2004. He has also run in Republican presidential primaries three times but never secured the nomination.

Keyes famously filed a 2008 lawsuit alleging that Obama was not born in the United States, rendering him ineligible to run for president. His claim has since been proven false.

Katie Scalzo is a McCormick junior and a member of both NUCR and the NU chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. She and other YAF leaders were present at the event.

“I do think that a lot of people will find … we don’t bring in crazy people,” Scalzo said. “We want to bring in people that we can stand behind and say, ‘Yes, this aligns with our group.’”

Less than 10 students attended the event. Scalzo attributed the low attendance to the minimal advertising NUCR did to promote it.

Last Spring Quarter, NUCR and YAF co-hosted conservative activist James Lindsay for a widely advertised speaker event that ended in protests from students who took issue with Lindsay’s anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. 

“It was intentional that we kept the advertising mostly to our own group,” said Weinberg senior Tharein Potuhera, acting president of NUCR. “We advertised on our own social media without really advertising to all Northwestern groups.”

The controversy surrounding last year’s speaker event resulted in ASG temporarily revoking NUCR’s activity funding, but Potuhera said funding has since been reinstated. He said NUCR paid for both Keyes’ speaking fee and the presence of Luna Security — a University-contracted company — through ASG funding.

ASG could not immediately be reached for comment on the status of NUCR’s student activity funding.

Potuhera said NUCR contracts Luna Security for events that could be contentious. The only disruption of the evening was a serenade by a saxophonist and a flutist from outside the window of Swift Hall. NUCR and YAF leadership quickly shut the windows to muffle the sound, and the event continued.

One of Keyes’ main topics of the evening was the First Amendment. He championed free speech on college campuses and spoke about his Catholic faith, connecting his belief in God to his American identity.

“The Declaration of Independence has been put in a drawer because the source of authority mentioned is no longer espoused by large portions of the American people,” Keyes said. “For what’s the source of the people’s authority and the declaration? The laws of nature, and of nature’s God.”

Potuhera said the group aims to host speakers who promote free speech.

Now a conservative activist, Keyes served in former President Ronald Reagan’s administration as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations and as Ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Potuhera said Keyes’ experience in the political arena and the foreign service made him an “extremely compelling” speaker.

“He has such a global perspective, and I think that’s really important to see,” Potuhera said. “He calls himself an ongoing scholar. He said that the main thing that he took away as a diplomat is he always listens before speaking.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @SQPowers04

Related Stories: 

NU College Republicans to host Alan Keyes

ASG Senate passes legislation freezing funds for NUCR indefinitely

Students protest conspiracy theorist James Lindsay at NUCR and YAF event
More to Discover
More in Campus
Hollande held office from 2012 to 2017.
Former French President François Hollande discusses global affairs, political extremism at Buffett Institute lecture
The Technological Institute. The discovery has the potential to help detect other types of cancer in the future.
McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Keyes served in multiple roles in the Reagan administration and has run for U.S. Senate and president several times.
NU College Republicans to host Alan Keyes
DownTo allows students across campus to connect with one another and make plans at the touch of just a few buttons.
Are you DownTo… download DownTo?
Students pay less per page with Northwestern Print, which replaced the NUPrint system.
Northwestern Print replaces NU Print
More in Events
Northwestern community members gather around the tour guide as she describes Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ “Untitled” at Thursday’s Northwestern Night at the Art Institute.
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
President Michael Schill. He was inaugurated during a tumultuous year.
Year in Review: NU’s top stories from 2022-23
Attendees at the Global Food Allergy Prevention Summit 2023.
Northwestern Center for Food Allergy and Asthma Research hosts its first global allergy summit
“The Weekend Ahead” is written out, surrounded by graphics of a building, paintbrushes, NU pennant and lighthouse on an orange background.
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19
Students look to the crowd in the bleachers as they toss their black caps toward the sky.
Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2023
Six teams of finalists stand with big checks, totaling from $6,000 to $9,000 each.
Fashion startup Cue the Curves takes home $150,000 VentureCat grand prize
More in Latest Stories
Freshman forward Megan Norkett. Norkett played 78 minutes in Northwestern’s 0-0 draw with Illinois on Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern’s scoreless streak stretches to three games in 0-0 draw with Illinois
Drawing of a police officer on a black background with white stars.
Community Police Academy welcomes participants for its 55th session
A biker in a white Bears jersey bikes down a stretch of road between Howard and Church. Green trees and other bikers are in the background.
Evanston prepares for Sunday’s Bike the Ridge event
Audience members hold up anti-Ryan Field signs at the Land Use Commission meeting Wednesday night. Public commenters and community organizations voiced their thoughts on NU’s plan to rebuild Ryan Field and host for-profit concerts there, but the meeting will continue on Oct. 11.
Second Ryan Field hearing draws crowds as NU’s push for city approval continues
Three men holding guitars play music, with the man in the middle singing into a microphone.
All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour
Interim head coach David Braun turns Big Ten Network reporter during post-game interview after Northwestern’s win over Minnesota last Saturday.
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in