Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
66° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour
September 28, 2023
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
September 28, 2023
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
September 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3223 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2328 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1540 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU College Republicans to host Alan Keyes

Keyes+served+in+multiple+roles+in+the+Reagan+administration+and+has+run+for+U.S.+Senate+and+president+several+times.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
Keyes served in multiple roles in the Reagan administration and has run for U.S. Senate and president several times.
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor
September 27, 2023

Northwestern College Republicans will host GOP politician and diplomat Alan Keyes on campus, the club announced Wednesday. Keyes will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Swift Hall, according to the group’s Instagram page.

Keyes served as Ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs under the Ronald Reagan administration. In the former role, he helped craft the now-rescinded Mexico City Policy, which barred non-governmental organizations that promoted or performed abortions from receiving U.S. government funding.

“(Keyes has) been a huge advocate for conservative issues for a long time, and I think it’s going to be good to get somebody a little different than the school usually sees to foster that kind of discourse,” said Weinberg senior Tharein Potuhera, acting president of NU College Republicans. “We can also benefit from his years of experience in the political realm and his international diplomatic experience.”

The group initially intended to host Keyes in April but postponed the event due to unforeseeable circumstances, Potuhera said.

Keyes also ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland in 1988 and 1992, as well as the seat won by former President Barack Obama in Illinois in 2004. He also sought the GOP nomination for president in 1996, 2000 and 2008. In the latter election — which saw Keyes vie for the opportunity to challenge Obama once again — Keyes ran on a platform opposing same-sex marriage and abortion access.

In 2008, Keyes filed a lawsuit challenging Obama’s eligibility to serve as president based on the false conspiracy theory promoted by former President Donald Trump alleging that Obama was not born in the United States.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories: 

Saltzman: Northwestern and its hate speech fetish

ASG Senate passes legislation freezing funds for NUCR indefinitely

Students protest conspiracy theorist James Lindsay at NUCR and YAF event
More to Discover
More in Campus
DownTo allows students across campus to connect with one another and make plans at the touch of just a few buttons.
Are you DownTo… download DownTo?
Students pay less per page with Northwestern Print, which replaced the NUPrint system.
Northwestern Print replaces NU Print
Heather Metz (left) talks with McCormick freshman Liv Bernstein (right). Metz launched a Northwestern outpost of mindyKNOWS, a St. Louis-founded business where parents can subscribe to have a local available to assist their college student.
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
The new initiative is a collaboration between Northwestern, Penn State University and the University of Minnesota.
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
The University’s new application asks applicants which backgrounds and identities have impacted how they see themselves engaging with the NU community.
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
More in Events
Northwestern community members gather around the tour guide as she describes Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ “Untitled” at Thursday’s Northwestern Night at the Art Institute.
Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees
President Michael Schill. He was inaugurated during a tumultuous year.
Year in Review: NU’s top stories from 2022-23
Attendees at the Global Food Allergy Prevention Summit 2023.
Northwestern Center for Food Allergy and Asthma Research hosts its first global allergy summit
“The Weekend Ahead” is written out, surrounded by graphics of a building, paintbrushes, NU pennant and lighthouse on an orange background.
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19
Students look to the crowd in the bleachers as they toss their black caps toward the sky.
Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2023
Six teams of finalists stand with big checks, totaling from $6,000 to $9,000 each.
Fashion startup Cue the Curves takes home $150,000 VentureCat grand prize
More in Latest Stories
Shopping second-hand in Evanston is an affordable option for many customers — but it can also be a way to give back to the community the stores rely on.
Shopping secondhand in Evanston: Beyond Sherman Ave.
Liang He said his piece “The Ant and the Grasshopper” at the Evanston + Vicinity Art Biennial was inspired by Aesop’s Fables and the nature of play.
Evanston + Vicinity Biennial highlights artists from the Midwest
Defensive lineman Anto Saka has two sacks for the Cats this season.
Football: Family, faith, loyalty fuel Northwestern’s defensive end Anto Saka
Crawford, Lachman: Opinion is for everyone
Crawford, Lachman: Opinion is for everyone
“John Proctor is the Villain” explores friendship, power, and self-healing in a classroom setting.
Sit & Spin’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ doesn’t take itself seriously enough
“For One and All” is on display in the Block Museum’s Alsdorf Gallery from Sept. 20 to Dec 3.
Block Museum showcases prints specialty in 'For One and All' exhibit
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in