Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council discusses lead pipe replacement, proposed water rate increase
November 8, 2023
Captured: Northwestern turns over the game to Iowa at Wildcats Classic
November 7, 2023
Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel
November 7, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1244 Views
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
Jerry Wu, Reporter • November 6, 2023
2
894 Views
Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally
William Tong, Copy Chief • November 5, 2023
3
824 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council discusses lead pipe replacement, proposed water rate increase

The+Evanston+Water+Department.+The+proposed+17.5%25+increase+to+the+city%E2%80%99s+water+rate+would+cost+the+average+Evanston+resident+an+additional+%2469.93+annually.
Daily file photo by Noah Frick-Alofs
The Evanston Water Department. The proposed 17.5% increase to the city’s water rate would cost the average Evanston resident an additional $69.93 annually.
Delilah Brumer, Reporter
November 8, 2023

City Council discussed funding for water-related infrastructure, among many other aspects of the city’s proposed 2024 budget, during a special meeting Monday night. 

A particular point of contention was the 17.5% increase to the city’s water rate, which would cost the average Evanston resident an additional $69.93 annually. The rate hike will help the city meet the requirements of The Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, which mandates that municipalities like Evanston that provide water to residents to replace all lead service lines by 2047.

Though the mandate was passed in 2021, the state did not allocate funding to help municipalities replace lead service lines, forcing the city to fund the act itself. With mounting property taxes also in the proposed budget, residents expressed frustration with a rising cost of living in Evanston at Monday’s meeting.

“One of the things I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from residents about (is) residents are concerned about the rate increase,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.

The ordinance pertaining to water rate increases states that residents on the affordable water and sewer rate will not see their rates change.

The lead pipe and water main replacement expenses are part of the $111.8 million allocated toward the Capital Improvement Plan outlined in the budget, up from $92.1 million in 2023. Overall, the proposed 2024 budget totals more than $449 million, a $51.8 million increase from the 2023 adopted budget.

One of the reasons for the rate hike is the increase in costs of replacing water mains. The cost to install a water main rose by 41% between 2019 and 2023, according to budget documents.

“We are planning to ramp up not only replacing lead service lines but doubling our water main work as well,” said Darrell King, the city’s water production bureau chief.

The state’s water infrastructure replacement mandate requires municipalities to begin work by 2027. King said the city has been replacing approximately 150 water mains per year and is expecting to replace even more annually by 2027.

Although the city is anticipating funding the replacement on its own, Evanston’s water production bureau is also eyeing federal money. King said the city plans to apply for federal funds through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated about $15 billion for lead pipe replacement across the country.

While questioning King about the logistics of the lead pipe replacement program, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) emphasized the importance of keeping water affordable. 

“I think it’s an axiom that water is a human right,” Reid said. “Folks need water in their residential units.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BrumerDelilah

Related Stories: 

— Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing

City Council discusses proposed 2024 budget, increased property tax levy

City Council approves purchase of RECs, introduces water rate increase
More to Discover
More in City
Yohanna Endashaw, a junior at Niles West High School, performs at the annual Poetry Out Loud competition.
‘A reflection of my life story’: Local teen poet inspires with performances, new novel
Diana Hamann, who owns the Wine Goddess on Main Street, says her store saw its first monthly loss in about three years.
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Monday’s Truth in Taxation Hearing brought residents to the council chamber to voice concerns about property tax increases in the proposed 2024 budget.
Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing
The LEAP report calls for the city to hire six teams of two community responders each, prioritizing diversity, community ties and de-escalation skills in applicants.
LEAP study recommends Evanston establish community responder program
Northwestern announced a $100 million community benefits agreement ahead of City Council’s Oct. 30 meeting on the Ryan Field rebuild.
The Daily Explains: NU proposed a community benefits agreement for the Rebuild Ryan Field project. What’s in it?
Each red balloon at Sunday’s demonstration symbolized one of the over 230 people taken hostage by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration
More in City Council
After NU announced a community benefits agreement hours before Monday’s City Council vote on the Ryan Field rebuild, many residents and city officials expressed skepticism about the agreement.
City Council, residents respond to Northwestern community benefits agreement
Residents held opposing signs in the Evanston City Council chambers as the body discussed Northwestern’s Rebuild Ryan Field project on Oct. 30.
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
A store shelf lined with boxes of cigarettes.
City Council introduces ban on flavored tobacco products
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to approve the execution of this year’s winning participatory budgeting projects.
City Council approves execution of Participatory Budgeting projects, discusses minimum wage increase
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center with light purple flowers at the bottom.
City Council discusses proposed 2024 budget, increased property tax levy
The entrance of a building with two purple flowers out of focus in the camera.
City Council approves purchase of RECs, introduces water rate increase
More in Latest Stories
A person plays guitar and sings into a mic against a lit background
Slaughter Beach, Dog had Thalia Hall 'Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling'
Community members receive information about theft prevention in Norris Tuesday.
University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session
Viewings of cardboard sculptures making different gestures and performing various actions
Art theory and practice students show off art in Kresge Hall showcase
Pianist Yulianna Avdeeva performed a stunning sold-out recital of Chopin and Rachmaninoff last Friday at Northwestern’s Galvin Recital Hall as part of the Skyline Piano Artist Series.
A feast of pianistic fantasy: Yulianna Avdeeva enchants with Chopin and Rachmaninoff
Dearborn Observatory houses the Department of Physics and Astronomy.
Wen-fai Fong to receive the 2024 Lancelot M. Berkeley–New York Community Trust Prize
CBC-HITES is based at Northwestern Medicine’s Comprehensive Transplant Center.
New medical hub combines efforts of nine Chicago institutions to facilitate delivery of medical innovations to patients
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in