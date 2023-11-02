Captured: Halloween snowfall more treat than trick

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Evanston saw its first snowfall Tuesday morning, starting in short bouts until becoming a more sustained snow shower in the afternoon. The regional weather station at O’Hare International Airport recorded 0.9 inches of snowfall Tuesday, surpassing the Halloween average seasonal accumulation of 0.2. Current forecasts predict that snow will not return for at least two weeks, with temperatures returning to the 50s this weekend.

Gallery • 7 Photos Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern A Northwestern student holds a snowball while talking on the phone.

