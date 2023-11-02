A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and a man wearing a black jacket play with snow.
Weinberg freshmen Ben Cruz, left, and Jack Ryan prepare for a snowball fight outside Allison Hall.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Halloween snowfall more treat than trick

Shun Graves, Reporter
November 2, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Evanston saw its first snowfall Tuesday morning, starting in short bouts until becoming a more sustained snow shower in the afternoon. The regional weather station at O’Hare International Airport recorded 0.9 inches of snowfall Tuesday, surpassing the Halloween average seasonal accumulation of 0.2. Current forecasts predict that snow will not return for at least two weeks, with temperatures returning to the 50s this weekend.

SNOW_ShunGraves_2
Gallery7 Photos
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
A Northwestern student holds a snowball while talking on the phone.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Four Northwestern alumni design expanding snow boot

Captured: Snow sculptures melt hearts across campus

Captured: Students go rogue after first major snowfall of the year at NU

More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student midfielder Peyton Halsey shields off a defender. Northwestern will face Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Field Hockey: What to Watch For: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for No. 11 Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament semis
An illustration of a black drum, a trumpet and a cello along with music notes are in front of a blue background.
Evanston Symphony Orchestra gives back through age-inclusive performances, education
A stack of seven books sits atop a table where a woman sits with a dog in her hands.
Evanston Writers Workshop’s conference to return after a decade
Car decorated in blue to resemble a monster
Evanston holds annual Trunk or Treat at Robert Crown Community Center
An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball with her right hand.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Lewis 54
Ostowari poses outside of Northwestern University School of Law.
Northwestern law student starts company to address disparities in the legal system
More in Photo
A tree with red leaves.
Captured: Fall foliage flutters across campus
Two people repairing bikes inside a bike shop.
A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop remains a staple in Evanston
Player in a black jersey dives for a ball.
Captured: Field Hockey: Northwestern beats Maryland 5-1, clinches outright Big Ten regular season title
A group of players in white and purple volleyball uniforms celebrate.
Captured: Volleyball: Northwestern volleyball defeats Indiana in a five-set battle
Captured: Football: High-powered offense leads ‘Cats to 33-27 upset of Terrapins
Captured: Football: High-powered offense leads ‘Cats to 33-27 upset of Terrapins
Tong is a member of the NU Marching Band Color Guard and founded the NU Juggling Club.
Northwestern’s “Unicycle Guy" finds community through hobbies
More in Photo Gallery
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Three men holding guitars play music, with the man in the middle singing into a microphone.
All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour
Students look to the crowd in the bleachers as they toss their black caps toward the sky.
Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2023
A white lighthouse stands with a green tree in the foreground.
From lighthouses to gardens, Evanston offers picturesque, natural hidden gems
A white building with a red roof stands during the daytime in the center of the frame with a lighthouse behind it.
Photo Gallery: Evanston landmarks represent a reminder of the city’s rich history
A model wearing a bright pink and red gown walks down a runway.
Photo Gallery: UNITY dazzles the audience with charity fashion show
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in