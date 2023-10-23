Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 21 Northwestern comes up just short against No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
Jorge Melendez/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 21 Northwestern comes up just short against No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Jorge Melendez, Reporter
October 23, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 21 men’s soccer (9-2-3, 3-2-1 Big Ten), went down 0-2 in the first half against No. 20 Michigan State (7-0-6, 3-0-4 Big Ten) Friday, a hole that proved insurmountable. While graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. managed to half the lead, the clock ran out with a 1-2 scoreline in favor of the Spartans.

A player in a gray jersey dribbles the ball around three players in green jerseys. A player in a gray jersey dribbles the ball around three players in green jerseys. A player in a gray jersey shoots the ball as players in dark green jerseys brace. A player in a gray jersey puts their arms up in celebration. A player in a gray jersey throws a ball back into play. A player in a green jersey sets up for a free kick with a wall of players in gray jerseys in front of him. A player in a green jersey winds up to kick the ball around a wall of players in gray jerseys. A player in a blue jersey dives and grasps the ball with his hands A player in a blue jersey hits the ground. A player in a gray jersey fights for control of the ball. A player in a gray jersey jumps to head the ball. A player in a gray jersey sits on the field. A player in a green jersey helps a player in a gray jersey stand up. A player in a green jersey hugs a player in a gray jersey

Email: [email protected]

