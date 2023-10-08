Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern’s defense struggles to limit Howard’s run game, leading to a mere three-point victory
October 9, 2023
ASG Senate elections see heightened participation after record-low turnout in spring presidential elections
October 8, 2023
Liner Notes: Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ takes a dismissive look back on his 15-year career
October 8, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1545 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
2
1176 Views
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Lawrence Price , Gameday Editor • October 6, 2023
3
1138 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Soccer: Van Deventer leads No. 12 Northwestern in 2-0 win against Rutgers

Northwestern+huddles+before+a+game.+The+Wildcats+moved+to+the+top+of+the+Big+Ten+standings+with+a+2-0+win+against+Rutgers+on+Sunday.
Daily file photo by Delilah Brumer
Northwestern huddles before a game. The Wildcats moved to the top of the Big Ten standings with a 2-0 win against Rutgers on Sunday.
Colin Capece, Reporter
October 8, 2023

Sophomore substitute midfielder Jayvin Van Deventer reignited Northwestern’s offense Sunday, notching an assist and a sensational-solo goal in the No. 12 Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Rutgers. 

Following an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Green Bay Tuesday, coach Russell Payne trusted his substitutes with substantial minutes against the Scarlet Knights. Van Deventer reaffirmed his coach’s faith in the bench with his best performance of the season.   

“We call our bench game changers,” Payne said. “That has been our strength all season.”

Rutgers goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton was busy Sunday as the ‘Cats put seven shots on goal. He denied sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard from point-blank range in the 43rd minute and made diving saves to his left on shots by senior forward Justin Weiss in the 59th and 65th minutes, respectively. 

But the game became even more opportune for NU in the 75th minute, when the referee showed Scarlet Knights defender Chris Tiao a second yellow card after he fouled junior midfielder Collin McCamy. 

Three minutes later, graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. was finally able to put the ‘Cats ahead. 

Van Deventer received a pass on the far sideline, turned over his left shoulder and sprinted past his over-committed defender into open space. He passed the ball to a charging Weiss, who laid it off with his left foot to an open Achara for a point-blank finish into the bottom-left corner.

Eight minutes later, Van Deventer broke down the defense on his own with some precision dribbling and hammered home an insurance goal for the Wildcats. 

With a defender on his back and another charging towards him, the sophomore simultaneously spun to his left and chipped the ball ahead to himself, splitting both defenders in the process. With one man to beat inside the 18-yard box, he cut to his right and gave himself a cushion of space. Dalton only watched as Van Deventer’s shot towards the near post found the back of the net.

Just as he has done all season, Payne relied on a bevy of substitutes to keep players fresh throughout the game. Eight different players that started the game on the bench saw minutes Sunday, and the head coach did not shy away from calling on underclassmen including freshman defender Owen Noverr and freshman midfielder Peter Riesz. 

Van Deventer played 37 crucial minutes Sunday and spoke afterwards about the mentality he and the other reserves carry into each game.

“This year especially we have a great team,” Van Deventer said. “Even if you’re not starting, it doesn’t mean you’re not an important part of the team. So it’s about getting ready to create an impact off the bench.”

After Tuesday, Payne said the ‘Cats became too reliant on their defenders to make incisive passes to break down the opposing defense. He mentioned that NU is at its best when building out of the back and playing through skilled facilitators in the midfield, rather than forcing defenders to play the ball longer distances up the field.

Sunday saw the ‘Cats get back to their identity on offense, as midfielders played a part in both goals. Payne was pleased with the intensity his midfield showed, looking to beat defenders and make plays in attacking areas.  

“It’s not sustainable for us to bypass our midfield game,” Payne said. “And we don’t intentionally bypass them, but we can tell when they really want the ball and are looking to receive it in good pockets. And now you can see a little more possession from us, a little more of the extra pass, the key pass. It leads to better chances.”

NU will need its depth to contribute and its midfield to play consistently on the road against No. 19 Penn State Friday. The Nittany Lions are three points behind the ‘Cats in the Big Ten standings. 

NU will look to continue its surprising turnaround this season, as it remains unbeaten through its first 12 games for the first time since 2008.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @colincapece 

Related Stories:

Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay

Men’s Soccer: No. 16 blanks Maryland 2-0, Payne nabs first regular season victory over alma mater

Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline

More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Decked out in their camp gear, Sammy Rae and The Friends open their concert with hits like “Talk it Up.”
Concert meets camp at Sammy Rae & The Friends' ‘Camp: The Tour’
Mary Farmilant’s “Natura Consonat” hangs in the Evanston Art Center for “Horizons,” open until Nov. 5.
Evanston Art Center exhibit ‘Horizons’ challenges traditional landscape art
Golfers on Canal Shores. The course is midway through its almost $6 million renovations.
Growing grass, growing golf: Canal Shores rebuilds, hopes to become center next generation
Bienen senior Olivia Pierce, one of two recipients of this year’s Dr. Clinton Bristow, Jr. award.
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
NASA Space Apps participants meet outside the Hackathon venue for a group picture. Among the 60 participants were Chicago-area high school students, members of sponsoring organizations, and undergraduate students from various Illinois and Wisconsin universities.
CIERA hosts Chicago chapter of NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2023
More in Men's Soccer
Sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard dribbles the ball. Thaggard logged 49 minutes in Northwestern’s 0-0 draw with Green Bay.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Northwestern sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard and junior defender Brandon Clagette. Thaggard bagged the Wildcats second goal in NUs 2-0 win against Maryland on Friday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 16 Northwestern blanks Maryland 2-0, Payne nabs first regular season victory over alma mater
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
Senior midfielder Rom Brown dribbles the ball. Brown logged 52 minutes in No. 13 Northwestern’s 4-2 win against Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Offensive flurry propels No. 13 Northwestern to 4-2 win against Ohio State
Freshman defender Bryant Mayer smiles at his brother Reese Mayer after No. 13 Northwestern beat Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
More in Sports
Graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo making a play at the net. Sangiacomo posted a total of 48 kills in matches against Michigan and Michigan State this weekend.
Volleyball: Northwestern splits weekend matches against Michigan, Michigan State
Talk to the hand: Sophomore running back Joseph Himon II stiff arms a Howard defender during Northwestern’s 23-20 win against the Bison.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Howard 20
Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks down during a game last year. Fitzgerald filed a $130 million lawsuit against the University and President Schill on Thursday.
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Senior forward Ella Hase holds off a Wisconsin defender. Hase tallied her seventh goal of the season and Northwestern’s lone score in the team’s 2-1 defeat to the Badgers on Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops second straight, falls at No. 20 Wisconsin 2-1
A Northwestern golfer putts the ball. Lauryn Nguyen earned individual honors for the Wildcats at the Windy City Collegiate Classic earlier this week.
Women’s Golf: Nguyen nabs individual honors, Northwestern finishes second at Windy City Collegiate Classic
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant and junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the game.
Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in