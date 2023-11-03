Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Men’s Soccer: Five Northwestern players receive All-Big Ten honors

Northwesterns+players+huddle+together.+Five+%E2%80%98Cats+earned+slots+on+All-Big+Ten+teams%2C+while+graduate+student+goalkeeper+Jackson+Weyman+received+a+sportsmanship+honor.
Daily file photo by Micah Sandy
Northwestern’s players huddle together. Five ‘Cats earned slots on All-Big Ten teams, while graduate student goalkeeper Jackson Weyman received a sportsmanship honor.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
November 3, 2023

Senior forward Justin Weiss, sophomore defender Nigel Prince, junior midfielder Collin McCamy, graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. and freshman defender Fritz Volmar received All-Big Ten honors Friday.

Weiss, Prince and McCamy comprised Northwestern’s three first team all-conference selections, tied with Penn State and Indiana for the most of any Big Ten team.

After injuries limited his junior campaign to 11 appearances, Weiss more than made up for lost time this season, as the senior skipper scored or assisted in six of the team’s first seven games. With seven goals and seven assists in 16 games, Weiss garnered his second first-team nod as a Wildcat.

Prince, coach Russell Payne’s first-choice center back, leads NU with 1,434 minutes logged this season, sitting for just six minutes this fall. The Atlanta United product has tallied one goal and one assist in 16 games, heading home a momentous match-winner against Indiana on Oct. 24.

While McCamy primarily played outside back last year, the junior slotted into a central midfield role in 2023, recording two goals and four assists in 16 starts. The Wake Forest, North Carolina, native scored a late-September screamer at Maryland, propelling the ‘Cats to a crucial away victory in conference play.

In his return to Evanston after two seasons at Louisville, Achara has bagged four goals and one assist this fall. The 6-foot-1 forward has excelled in hold-up play, forming a strike partnership with Weiss en route to his second all-conference nod.

The plaudits keep pouring in for Volmar, who Top Drawer Soccer recently named the No. 7 freshman in the country. The left back earned a unanimous spot on the All-Freshman Team, nabbing a goal and an assist in 15 starts. 

Graduate student goalkeeper Jackson Weyman also garnered a place on the Sportsmanship Team. The Evanston native has tallied 40 saves and four clean sheets in 13 appearances.

The ‘Cats take on Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Friday night. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

