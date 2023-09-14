Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Bomb threat causes Evanston Public Library, Robert Crown to evacuate for second time this week

Side+of+a+building+reading+%E2%80%9CEvanston+Public+Library+1703+Orrington%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Madison Smith
This is the second time in three days that EPL locations have been evacuated due to bomb threats.
Lily Carey, City Editor
September 14, 2023

For the second time in three days, residents evacuated the Evanston Public Library and the Robert Crown Community Center due to a bomb threat.

Evanston Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at the library’s main branch on the 1700 block of Orrington Ave at about 3:30 p.m. According to updates from EPD’s Twitter, both the main library and Robert Crown were “evacuated and subsequently cleared by canine units and bomb techs.”

Shortly before 5 p.m. p.m., EPD tweeted that there was “no evidence of a bomb located.” The main library will remain closed for the rest of Thursday, but Robert Crown reopened.

Thursday’s event is the second this week. Tuesday, , the main library and the Robert Crown Center were also evacuated due to a bomb threat. Several other area libraries also received bomb threats Tuesday, including in Aurora and Addison. According to an EPL statement Tuesday, the threat they received was consistent with those received recently at other libraries.

EPL spokesperson Jenette Sturges said police have not found bombs at any area libraries, and EPD announced Wednesday that the bomb threats received Tuesday were “unsubstantiated.” However, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulis nevertheless condemned the past several weeks’ events.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

