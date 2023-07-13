David Braun tapped as football interim head coach

David Braun has been tapped as the football team’s interim head coach, following former head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing on Tuesday, sources told The Daily.

Following the Monday news that Northwestern Fitzgerald, then-defensive coordinator Braun was expected to become the team’s ‘day-to-day liaison’ until a new head coach was named, according to college football insider Matt Fortuna. Now, he will take over the position for the entire 2023 season, sources told The Daily.

Braun was named NU’s defensive coordinator in January following the program’s decision to part ways with two-year defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil days after the season concluded. O’Neil’s defense allowed the third-most points per game in the Big Ten in both seasons.

The hire occurred after the time period when the original account of hazing on the team — including coerced sexual acts — was reported to the University.

Prior to this, Braun manned the same role for North Dakota State from 2018 to 2022.

Braun helped lead the Bison to two FCS national championships in 2019 and 2021, where in both years his defense ranked as the top-scoring defense in the FCS. His defenses allowed an average of 15.3 points per game during his NDSU tenure.

The 2021 FCS coordinator of the year, Braun’s initial role of defensive coordinator at NU would’ve been his first FBS job. However, with the Thursday announcement, he will now spearhead a power-five program.

Braun’s replacement will be the team’s fourth defensive coordinator in four years. After former-defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz 2020 retirement and end to a 12-year tenure in the position, the Cats will once again search for someone to fill this void.

So far, the University has retained the rest of its coaching staff. Four three-star commits have decommitted from the program since Fitzgerald’s firing Monday.

