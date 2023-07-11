Football: Three-star offensive linemen decommit from Northwestern day after Fitzgerald fired

Northwestern 2024 three-star offensive linemen commits Payton Stewart and Julius Tate announced their decommitment from NU Tuesday on Twitter.

The move comes a day after former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired and three days after hazing allegations were detailed in a report by The Daily.

“After talking with my parents and coaches about the news that has broken, I have reconsidered my decision and decided to decommit from Northwestern,” Stewart wrote.

The two announced their decisions within 30 minutes of each other, around 8:00 p.m CT.

Stewart, a six-foot-seven Washington native, committed to the Wildcats May 15 — the same day as two other current commits: offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle and defensive lineman Dillan Johnson. He is currently ranked 14th in Washington, according to 247sports.

Tate, a Greenville, SC native, committed to NU on May 23. 247sports lists him the 12th best player in the state.

First I Would Like To Say Thank You To The Entire Staff At The University Of Northwestern. Thank You For Giving Me The Opportunity and Believing Me. With That Being Said I Will Re-assess My Collegiate Decision and Hurts To Say I Will Be Decommitting From Northwestern University. pic.twitter.com/MZrzpBmBUm — Julius (LB) Tate (@JuliusTate9) July 12, 2023

Tate and Stewart’s decisions narrows the Cats’ 2024 recruitment class down to 12. Their latest commitment was running back Dashun Reeder — another Greenville native — on June 27.

— Former NU football player details hazing allegationsNorthwestern helmets. Two 2024 offensive line commits Payton Stewart and Julius Tate decommitted from NU Tuesday evening.

