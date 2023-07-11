Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Football: Three-star offensive linemen decommit from Northwestern day after Fitzgerald fired

Northwestern+helmets.+Two+2024+offensive+line+commits+Payton+Stewart+and+Julius+Tate+decommitted+from+NU+Tuesday+evening.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Northwestern helmets. Two 2024 offensive line commits Payton Stewart and Julius Tate decommitted from NU Tuesday evening.
Lawrence Price, Senior Staffer
July 11, 2023

Northwestern 2024 three-star offensive linemen commits Payton Stewart and Julius Tate announced their decommitment from NU Tuesday on Twitter.

The move comes a day after former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired and three days after hazing allegations were detailed in a report by The Daily.

“After talking with my parents and coaches about the news that has broken, I have reconsidered my decision and decided to decommit from Northwestern,” Stewart wrote.

The two announced their decisions within 30 minutes of each other, around 8:00 p.m CT.

Stewart, a six-foot-seven Washington native, committed to the Wildcats May 15 — the same day as two other current commits: offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle and defensive lineman Dillan Johnson. He is currently ranked 14th in Washington, according to 247sports.

Tate, a Greenville, SC native, committed to NU on May 23. 247sports lists him the 12th best player in the state.

Tate and Stewart’s decisions narrows the Cats’ 2024 recruitment class down to 12. Their latest commitment was running back Dashun Reeder — another Greenville native — on June 27.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES 

The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
