Associate Athletic Director Paul Kennedy leaves Northwestern

Ryan+Field.+Northwestern+Associate+Athletic+Director+Paul+Kennedy+will+be+starting+a+new+position+at+the+Big+10+Aug.+7.+
Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman.
Ryan Field. Northwestern Associate Athletic Director Paul Kennedy will be starting a new position at the Big 10 Aug. 7.
Alyce Brown, Print Managing Editor
July 10, 2023

Paul Kennedy, Northwestern associate athletic director for strategic initiatives and communications, is leaving the University to become vice president of sports communications for the Big 10 conference. 

Kennedy has been with the University’s Department of Athletics and Recreation for 11 years, and was a media contact for the football and golf teams as part of his role.  

“I am thrilled to welcome Paul..to the Big Ten Conference,” deputy commissioner Diane Dietz said in a press release. “(His) extensive leadership and experience within collegiate athletics will help the conference continue to provide best-in-class service to our member institutions, student-athletes, and media partners.” 

The role will begin Aug. 7, where he will oversee communications for all 28 Big 10 sports. 

Kennedy leaves NU as two of its biggest athletics teams – football and baseball – are facing national scandals surrounding the treatment of players. Kennedy did not respond to any of The Daily’s requests to comment concerning football hazing allegations over the weekend.   

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @alycebrownn

