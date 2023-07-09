Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
64° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
University president Michael Schill says he “may have erred” in determining Pat Fitzgerald sanction
July 9, 2023
Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach to step down as IPR Director
July 7, 2023
Investigation finds evidence of hazing in football program, Pat Fitzgerald suspended
July 7, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1196 Views
Investigation finds evidence of hazing in football program, Pat Fitzgerald suspended
Alyce Brown, Print Managing Editor • July 7, 2023
2
979 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Mirror’ season six is a mixed bag
Nicole Markus, Kederang Ueda, Jaharia Knowles, and Jacob WendlerJuly 3, 2023
3
573 Views
Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration
Desiree Luo, Reporter • July 5, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

University president Michael Schill says he “may have erred” in determining Pat Fitzgerald sanction

Coach+in+black+shirt+paces+the+sideline.
Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman
Pat Fitzgerald. The football head coach was suspended for two weeks after an investigation into the team’s hazing practices.
Nicole Markus and Avani Kalra
July 9, 2023

Northwestern University President Michael Schill believes he may have “erred” in his decision to suspend NU football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks, he wrote in an email to community members Saturday night.

Fitzgerald’s suspension came after an investigation into reports of hazing in NU’s football team concluded Friday. After receiving an anonymous complaint from a student-athlete in November 2022, the University hired an independent firm to conduct the investigation. 

The firm’s investigation concluded the anonymous player’s claims were “largely supported by evidence.” 

While the report did not determine that coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing activity, it found “there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct.”

Schill announced his decision to suspend Fitzgerald Friday, but released his updated message after former players came forward with details of the alleged hazing Saturday. Two former players alleged that Fitzgerald had knowledge of some of these instances and made signals in reference to the hazing during practice.

“Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive,” Schill wrote in the statement. “Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.

Schill plans to work with the NU Board of Trustees and the leadership of the Faculty Senate to determine a course of action, he said. He added he would keep the community updated while assessing future steps.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nicolejmarkus

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @avanidkalra  

Related Stories:

Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension

Investigation finds evidence of hazing in football program, Pat Fitzgerald suspended

Football: Northwestern initiates investigation into alleged hazing incident following the 2022 season
More to Discover
More in Administration
Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach. The economist will step down as the director of the IPR at the end of the month.
Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach to step down as IPR Director
Photo of Dr. Susan Quaggin posing in a research lab.
Northwestern announces first female chair of Medicine
A white building with pillars and carved out bodies against a blue sky.
Northwestern affirms commitment to diversity after SCOTUS strikes down affirmative action
A woman with dark hair and wearing a blue blazer and white shirt stands with her arms crossed.
Amanda Distel named Northwestern’s vice president and treasurer
A man in a suit stands with his arms crossed.
Milan Mrksich to step down as vice president for research
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
Christopher Schuh named McCormick School of Engineering Dean
More in Campus
Summer research grants allow students to pursue a wide variety of research topics and projects.
Summer research funding allows students to investigate cults, Cape Cod and more
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: New smoothie chain to sprout in Norris, Northwestern Alumni Medal, 2024 quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg
A hand holds a red shake with a label that says “shake smart” In the background, an illustration of Norris University Center can be seen.
Shake Smart to shake up Norris come September as renovations start for health food chain
A white house with a purple sign that reads “BUFFETT INSTITUTE.”
Three will receive Northwestern Alumni Medal
A man and woman cutting a purple ribbon as two other men look on.
James Crown killed in racetrack crash
A student in a green shirt typing on a laptop
Ninety-nine rejections and a single success: NU students share about their summer internships
More in Football
A team huddle. A former player alleges that inappropriate hazing traditions took place throughout his time at NU.
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Pat Fitzgerald. The head coach was placed on a two-week suspension after an investigation found evidence of hazing on the football team.
Investigation finds evidence of hazing in football program, Pat Fitzgerald suspended
Players in purple jerseys and white helmets walk under a gray arch that says ‘Northwestern.’
Football: Quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg flips commitment from Syracuse to Northwestern
A cat statue at a football stadium.
Football: Northwestern lands former Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning
Players in different jerseys on a field.
Football: Four Northwestern players selected in 2023 NFL Draft, most picked since 1985
A football player in gray hoodie talks into a microphone.
Football: Northwestern’s four draft prospects shine in NFL Combine performances
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in