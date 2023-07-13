Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster, team to look for fourth head coach in four years

Northwestern head baseball coach Jim Foster has been fired, according to reporting by Danny Parkins of 670 The Score.

The decision comes just days after baseball players called the now-former coach “abusive.” Fifteen players entered the transfer portal during his one-season tenure.

During the 2023 season, the team went 10-40. The team has not lost that many games in program history.

Foster’s firing is the latest for a team that has seen much overturn in recent memory. Foster’s replacement will become the fourth head coach for the team in as many years. The University announced that during the transition, assistant coach Brian Anderson will “take leadership of the program.”

“This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution,” Combe Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Derrick Gragg wrote in a release. “As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold.”

The University opened an investigation into Foster’s behavior in November 2022, after coaches filed a report to HR. The investigation ended in February 2023, but no sanctions were imposed on the coach at that time.

Pitching coach Jon Strauss, Hitting and Recruiting coordinator Dusty Napoleon, and Director of Operations Chris Beacom stepped down from Foster’s coaching staff in February.

Foster is the second NU head coach to be fired in a three-day stretch. Pat Fitzgerald, the University’s former head football coach, was fired on Monday.

This story has been updated to include a quote from Combe Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Derrick Gragg. It has also been updated to include that assistant coach Brian Anderson will “take leadership of the program.”

