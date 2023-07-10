Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

State lawmaker to propose increased protections for student athletes following Northwestern hazing reports

State+Rep.+Kam+Buckner+to+include+increased+protections+in+student+athlete+%E2%80%9Cbill+of+rights%E2%80%9D+legislation.+
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS
State Rep. Kam Buckner to include increased protections in student athlete “bill of rights” legislation.
Avani Kalra, Senior Staffer
July 10, 2023

State lawmakers in Springfield will consider increased protections for student-athletes after several former Northwestern football players alleged rampant hazing and sexual misconduct within the program.  

Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, who played defensive tackle for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been working on what he calls a “college athlete’s bill of rights” in Illinois. He said this weekend’s hazing reports have encouraged him to include additional language protecting student athletes in the bill.  

Today, hazing and sexual assault allegations showcase another grotesque way Student Athletes have been preyed upon,” Bucker said Saturday. “As a former college athlete this culture of turning a blind eye to harms, deliberate endangerment, neglect & dereliction of duty all in the name of “Wins” & revenue is disgusting.” 

The bill is modeled after similar protections for student athletes in California. 

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @avanidkalra

Related Stories: 

Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension

University president Michael Schill says he “may have erred” in determining Pat Fitzgerald sanction

Investigation finds evidence of hazing in football program, Pat Fitzgerald suspended
