Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
66° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, around town July 7-9
July 7, 2023
News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror
July 6, 2023
Summer research funding allows students to investigate cults, Cape Cod and more
July 5, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1234 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Mirror’ season six is a mixed bag
Nicole Markus, Kederang Ueda, Jaharia Knowles, and Jacob Wendler July 3, 2023
2
658 Views
Northwestern announces first female chair of Medicine
Shravya Pant, Reporter • July 3, 2023
3
495 Views
Whiskey bar Oskar opens, showcasing local liquors
Cole Reynolds, Print Managing Editor • July 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, around town July 7-9

Graphic+depicting+%E2%80%9CThe+Weekend+Ahead%E2%80%9D+text+and+drawings+of+a+lighthouse%2C+Northwestern+flag%2C+paintbrushes%2C+film+and+a+building.
Daily file illustration by Olivia Abeyta
Preview what’s happening around town this weekend.
Divya Bhardwaj, Print Managing Editor
July 7, 2023

The Weekend Ahead is back. Over the summer, we’ll highlight events to help you craft the perfect weekend plans. Check out these events on campus and in Evanston. 

First Friday 

Mason Park 

Friday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 

Free

For free food, movies, an obstacle course and games, head to the corner of Church Street and Florence Avenue. Highlights include the Senior Foster Club Bingo Tournament and information on community resources from representatives of the Collective and other organizations. 

Plein Air Painting Exhibit by Mark Cleveland at Evanston Pour 

Evanston Pour, 528 Dempster Street 

Sunday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 

Free with RSVP 

Kick off Evanston’s second annual Plein Air Festival at this reception. Attendees will enjoy an exhibit of paintings by Mark Cleveland alongside an iced coffee, a cocktail or a glass of wine. 

Evanston Recycles Collection Event 

Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Free 

Join the city’s annual recycling event, where residents can bring items — including electronics — to recycle at no cost. Participants may also bring documents to shred and medications to dispose of. 

Trombone Master Classes Recital 

Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, McClintock Choral and Recital Room, 70 Arts Circle 

Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Free 

Catch a live performance from students who completed Northwestern’s summer trombone master classes. The free show will include pieces composed by Camille Saint-Saëns, Launy Grøndahl and Eugène Bozza. 

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 30-July 4

The Weekend Ahead: Events in Chicagoland, June 23-25

The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19
More to Discover
More in City
A charro rides in Evanston’s Fourth of July parade.
Mexican Cowboys showcase traditions in Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
After last year’s Highland Park shooting, Evanston Police Department bumped up officer presence at the parade.
Residents celebrate Independence Day amongst increased police presence as Highland Park shooting looms
A boy scout rings a bell on a float decorated with American flags.
Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration
A man writes on a red pole
Whiskey bar Oskar opens, showcasing local liquors
Graphic depicting “The Weekend Ahead” text and drawings of a lighthouse, Northwestern flag, paintbrushes, film and a building.
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 30-July 4
A person holding a skateboard
Skate park construction at Twiggs Park set to begin in July
More in Latest Stories
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror
Summer research grants allow students to pursue a wide variety of research topics and projects.
Summer research funding allows students to investigate cults, Cape Cod and more
A black background with cracked glass reads “Reel Thoughts.”
Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Mirror’ season six is a mixed bag
The posters for each of the five Indiana Jones movies stand side by side across the frame.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ rebounds to end series on a high note
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: New smoothie chain to sprout in Norris, Northwestern Alumni Medal, 2024 quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg
A hand holds a red shake with a label that says “shake smart” In the background, an illustration of Norris University Center can be seen.
Shake Smart to shake up Norris come September as renovations start for health food chain
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in