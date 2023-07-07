The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, around town July 7-9

The Weekend Ahead is back. Over the summer, we’ll highlight events to help you craft the perfect weekend plans. Check out these events on campus and in Evanston.

First Friday

Mason Park

Friday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

For free food, movies, an obstacle course and games, head to the corner of Church Street and Florence Avenue. Highlights include the Senior Foster Club Bingo Tournament and information on community resources from representatives of the Collective and other organizations.

Plein Air Painting Exhibit by Mark Cleveland at Evanston Pour

Evanston Pour, 528 Dempster Street

Sunday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free with RSVP

Kick off Evanston’s second annual Plein Air Festival at this reception. Attendees will enjoy an exhibit of paintings by Mark Cleveland alongside an iced coffee, a cocktail or a glass of wine.

Evanston Recycles Collection Event

Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Free

Join the city’s annual recycling event, where residents can bring items — including electronics — to recycle at no cost. Participants may also bring documents to shred and medications to dispose of.

Trombone Master Classes Recital

Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, McClintock Choral and Recital Room, 70 Arts Circle

Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free

Catch a live performance from students who completed Northwestern’s summer trombone master classes. The free show will include pieces composed by Camille Saint-Saëns, Launy Grøndahl and Eugène Bozza.

