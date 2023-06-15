The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19
June 15, 2023
The Weekend Ahead is back. Over the summer, we’ll highlight events on campus and in Evanston to help you craft the perfect weekend plans.
On campus:
“FORTITUDE or/AND GENTLENESS”
Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
$6 in advance for full-time NU students, see the website for other pricing
Directed by Tucker DeGregory, “FORTITUDE or/AND GENTLENESS” is a play about a rehearsal for another play. It has some song and dance, includes references to Jane Austen and revolves around themes of “both-and” rather than “either-or.”
Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory
Dearborn Observatory
Friday 9-11 p.m.
Free
Dearborn Observatory is open to the public every Friday night from April to September. Reservations are required for the first hour, but walk-ins are accepted during the second hour. To make a reservation, click here.
Around town:
Juneteenth Parade and Celebration
Parade: from Robert Crown Community Center to Ingraham Park; Celebration: Ingraham Park
Saturday 10:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Free
To celebrate Juneteenth, the national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved individuals, the city is hosting a parade and celebration. The parade will feature performances by the South Shore Drill Team and the Jesse White Tumblers, and includes floats, marching bands, cars and walking groups. The celebration, which follows the parade, will have music, food and art.
Winnetka Music Festival
510 Green Bay Rd
Friday 5:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Friday general admission $45, Saturday general admission $60
For its seventh year, the Winnetka Music Festival will take place over Father’s Day weekend. The two days of live music feature over 30 performances across four stages. Headliners include The Wallflowers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Dip, and Neal Francis, among others.
