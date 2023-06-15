The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back. Over the summer, we’ll highlight events on campus and in Evanston to help you craft the perfect weekend plans.

On campus:

“FORTITUDE or/AND GENTLENESS”

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

$6 in advance for full-time NU students, see the website for other pricing

Directed by Tucker DeGregory, “FORTITUDE or/AND GENTLENESS” is a play about a rehearsal for another play. It has some song and dance, includes references to Jane Austen and revolves around themes of “both-and” rather than “either-or.”

Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

Dearborn Observatory is open to the public every Friday night from April to September. Reservations are required for the first hour, but walk-ins are accepted during the second hour. To make a reservation, click here.

Around town:

Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

Parade: from Robert Crown Community Center to Ingraham Park; Celebration: Ingraham Park

Saturday 10:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Free

To celebrate Juneteenth, the national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved individuals, the city is hosting a parade and celebration. The parade will feature performances by the South Shore Drill Team and the Jesse White Tumblers, and includes floats, marching bands, cars and walking groups. The celebration, which follows the parade, will have music, food and art.

Winnetka Music Festival

510 Green Bay Rd

Friday 5:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Friday general admission $45, Saturday general admission $60

For its seventh year, the Winnetka Music Festival will take place over Father’s Day weekend. The two days of live music feature over 30 performances across four stages. Headliners include The Wallflowers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Dip, and Neal Francis, among others.

