The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 10

Check out these performances for your Week 10 weekend.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.

Kresgepalooza

Kresge Centennial Hall

Friday 7 p.m.

Tickets: $5 general admission in advance, $7 at the door

This year’s Kresgepalooza, hosted by The Songwriters Association at NU, has the theme “House Party!” Five rooms in Kresge will be transformed into tiny-desk concert stages decorated based on five rooms of a house: The Garage, The Living Room, The Bedroom, The Backyard and The Reading Nook. Each stage will have a distinct vibe and music type, featuring artists Ava Earl, Chealen, Safety Scissors, The Ghost Peppers and Too Many Pancakes.

Philfest

Norris East Lawn

Sunday 3 p.m.

Admission: Free through the Norris Box Office website

Presented by A&O and the ASG Sustainability Committee, Philfest will feature performances from singer-songwriter Berhana — known for his R&B and soulful songs — and alternative/indie band Weston Estate.

PHorbes 30 Under 30

Seabury Hall

Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.

Purple Haze is an award-winning, all-gender Northwestern a cappella group. Formed in 1996, the group has released nine studio albums, available for streaming and download on iTunes and Spotify.

Are We Home Yet?

Abbott Hall

Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Directed and performed by Fanis Gkikas, “Are We Home Yet” is a series of comedic stories and songs about the differences between Greek and American cultures, asking: “Where is home?”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ellajeffriess

Related Stories:

— The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 7

— The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 8

— The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 9