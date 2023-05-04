The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 7

Check out these performances for your Week 7 weekend.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.

Pinoy Show: Every Kaibigan All At Once

Ryan Family Auditorium

Saturday 6 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Northwestern’s Philippine American Student Organization, Kaibigan, is hosting its 21st annual Pinoy Show: Every Kaibigan All At Once. The evening will include music, cultural dances, comedic skits and a variety of Filipino food.

KASA Show 2023: NU-TRO

Ryan Family Auditorium

Friday 7 p.m

Tickets: $5 for students, $10 general admission

NU’s Korean American Student Association is hosting its spring show. It will feature KASA singers, Taekwondo and a surprise guest artist.

El Barberillo de Lavapiés

Lutkin Hall

Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Opera Projects for Undergraduate Singers is performing the political drama “El Barberillo de Lavapiés.” It will be performed in Spanish as Francisco Asenjo Barbieri originally wrote it, with English subtitles and dialogue.

First Nations Film and Video Festival

Robert Crown Community Center

Saturday 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

First Nations Film and Video Festival Inc. is a Native American film festival dedicated to celebrating works produced by Native American film and video makers and artists of all skill levels. It aims to advocate for the works of Native Americans filmmakers and new works that break racial stereotypes and promote awareness of Native American issues.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ellajeffriess

