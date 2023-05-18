The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 9

Check out these performances for your Week 9 weekend.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.

Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for students, $8 general admission

The Bienen School of Music’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Mallory Thompson, will conclude its performance season with Eugène Bozza’s “Children’s Overture,” Eric Whitacre’s “Sleep,” Viet Cuong’s “Moth” and David Maslanka’s “A Child’s Garden of Dreams.”

Deeva Spring Show: Barbie

Ryan Auditorium

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for students, $10 general admission

Northwestern Deeva is NU’s nationally-recognized, all-female competitive dance team. The show will include guest performances by dance group Northwestern Bhangra and South Asian fusion acapella group Brown Sugar, NU’s.

Concert Band

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Sunday 3 p.m.

Tickets: $4 for students, $6 general admission

Director of Athletic Bands Daniel J. Farris will conduct Northwestern’s concert band as they present Sunday. The band will play Edward Gregson’s “Festivo,” Shelley Hanson’s “Elegy for Albinoni” and William Grant Still’s “Folk Suite for Band,” in addition to three other pieces.

