The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 9

Daily file illustration by Gemma DeCetra

Check out these performances for your Week 9 weekend.

Ella Jeffries, Arts and Entertainment Editor
May 18, 2023

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.

Symphonic Wind Ensemble 

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall  

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for students, $8 general admission

The Bienen School of Music’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Mallory Thompson, will conclude its performance season with Eugène Bozza’s “Children’s Overture,” Eric Whitacre’s “Sleep,” Viet Cuong’s “Moth” and David Maslanka’s “A Child’s Garden of Dreams.”

Deeva Spring Show: Barbie 

Ryan Auditorium 

Friday 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets: $5 for students, $10 general admission 

Northwestern Deeva is NU’s nationally-recognized, all-female competitive dance team. The show will include guest performances by dance group Northwestern Bhangra and South Asian fusion acapella group Brown Sugar, NU’s. 

Concert Band 

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall 

Sunday 3 p.m. 

Tickets: $4 for students, $6 general admission 

Director of Athletic Bands Daniel J. Farris will conduct Northwestern’s concert band as they present Sunday. The band will play Edward Gregson’s “Festivo,” Shelley Hanson’s “Elegy for Albinoni” and William Grant Still’s “Folk Suite for Band,” in addition to three other pieces. 

