The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 9
May 18, 2023
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Pick-Staiger Concert Hall
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $5 for students, $8 general admission
The Bienen School of Music’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Mallory Thompson, will conclude its performance season with Eugène Bozza’s “Children’s Overture,” Eric Whitacre’s “Sleep,” Viet Cuong’s “Moth” and David Maslanka’s “A Child’s Garden of Dreams.”
Deeva Spring Show: Barbie
Ryan Auditorium
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $5 for students, $10 general admission
Northwestern Deeva is NU’s nationally-recognized, all-female competitive dance team. The show will include guest performances by dance group Northwestern Bhangra and South Asian fusion acapella group Brown Sugar, NU’s.
Concert Band
Pick-Staiger Concert Hall
Sunday 3 p.m.
Tickets: $4 for students, $6 general admission
Director of Athletic Bands Daniel J. Farris will conduct Northwestern’s concert band as they present Sunday. The band will play Edward Gregson’s “Festivo,” Shelley Hanson’s “Elegy for Albinoni” and William Grant Still’s “Folk Suite for Band,” in addition to three other pieces.
