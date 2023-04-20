The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 5

Check out these performances for your Week 5 weekend.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.

Boomshaka: Set in Motion

Shanley Pavilion

Friday and Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for students

Boomshaka — a Northwestern drum, dance and rhythm ensemble — delivers energetic and inspiring performances by combining dance styles like hip-hop and modern with various forms of percussion. The group will perform its annual, entirely cast-written spring show.

Indecent

Josephine Louis Theatre

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Tickets: $6 for students in advance and $10 at the door, general public $25

Written by Paula Vogel and directed by Kelsey Leigh Ervi, “Indecent” is a play that explores the ramifications of antisemitism in the U.S. and Europe during the Holocaust.

Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for students, $8 for general public

The Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra is Bienen’s premier orchestra. It will perform works by composer Anna Meredith and features a rare performance of James Tenney’s 1976 exploration of spectral tuning, “Harmonium #1.”

Colores de la Primavera

Ryan Auditorium

Saturday 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Ballet Folklórico Mexicano: Ritmo de Mis Ancestros strives to preserve Mexican culture by showcasing folklórico at NU and the surrounding communities in order to increase awareness of Mexican ancestry. The group is hosting their annual spring show this weekend.

