The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 9

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances you won’t want to miss.

Danceworks 2023: “Nostalgia for the Night”

Louis Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Tickets: $6-25

Danceworks 2023: “Nostalgia for the Night” is a contemporary dance showcase that explores how memory, imagination and camaraderie can be uplifting in times of darkness and help us lean toward hope and joy. The performance will incorporate 1960s surf movies, cabarets, gritty partnering and more.

Friendship is Magic

Fisk Hall 217

Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5

TBD’s winter show will explore themes surrounding friendship’s healing abilities through a “new blend of dance and life.” TBD is a neo-futurism-inspired performance group.

A Simple Song

Galvin Recital Hall

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $4-6

University Chorale is a mixed-voice ensemble that performs a diverse selection of works. It explores the simple elements of choral music through performances of various traditional and contemporary works in its winter performance.

Night of New Work

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission

Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s Night of New Work will premiere two new student-written plays, “The Mad Girls” by Communication junior Lucia Padilla-Katz and “Remembrance for a King” by Communication sophomore Leo Kurland.

