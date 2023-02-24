The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 8

Check out these performances for your week eight weekend.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances you won’t want to miss.

The Frogs

McCormick Auditorium

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free admission

Lovers & Madmen is presenting their production of “The Frogs,” a musical by Stephen Sondheim. God of wine and drama Dionysus and Xanthias travel to the Underworld to bring George Bernard Shaw back from the dead to change the quality of modern theatre. Lovers & Madmen is Northwestern’s only classics theatre board.

Mee-ow-pocalypse: Let’s Repopulate

Shanley Pavilion

Thursday 9 p.m., Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.

Tickets: Pay what you can on Thursday, $5 on Friday and Saturday

Mee-Ow Comedy is a short-form campus comedy group combining sketch comedy and improv. The show will feature live music from Mee-Ow’s own band.

Violet

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Thursday 7:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Tickets: $6-30

Based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts, “Violet” tells the story of a young girl scarred by an axe as a child and her search for a TV evangelist she believes will make her “beautiful.”

Concert Band

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Sunday 3 p.m.

Tickets $4-6

Conducted by Daniel J. Farris, the concert band is composed of Bienen and non-major students. The show is open to the public for $6 and is $4 for students.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @selenakuznikov

Related Stories:

―The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 7

―The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 6

―The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5