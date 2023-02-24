The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 8
February 24, 2023
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances you won’t want to miss.
The Frogs
McCormick Auditorium
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.
Free admission
Lovers & Madmen is presenting their production of “The Frogs,” a musical by Stephen Sondheim. God of wine and drama Dionysus and Xanthias travel to the Underworld to bring George Bernard Shaw back from the dead to change the quality of modern theatre. Lovers & Madmen is Northwestern’s only classics theatre board.
Mee-ow-pocalypse: Let’s Repopulate
Shanley Pavilion
Thursday 9 p.m., Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.
Tickets: Pay what you can on Thursday, $5 on Friday and Saturday
Mee-Ow Comedy is a short-form campus comedy group combining sketch comedy and improv. The show will feature live music from Mee-Ow’s own band.
Violet
Ethel M. Barber Theater
Thursday 7:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Tickets: $6-30
Based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts, “Violet” tells the story of a young girl scarred by an axe as a child and her search for a TV evangelist she believes will make her “beautiful.”
Concert Band
Pick-Staiger Concert Hall
Sunday 3 p.m.
Tickets $4-6
Conducted by Daniel J. Farris, the concert band is composed of Bienen and non-major students. The show is open to the public for $6 and is $4 for students.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @selenakuznikov
Related Stories:
―The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 7
―The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 6
―The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5