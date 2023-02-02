The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5
February 2, 2023
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances you won’t want to miss.
Blood Wedding
Louis Theater
Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Tickets: $6-10
The Wirtz Center is hosting “Blood Wedding” through this weekend. The play follows the story of a young woman who is visited by a former lover on her wedding day and the family disputes that ensue.
Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.
Lipstick Theatre presents “Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech” by Natalie Ann Valentine. The play explores the complexity of merging lives.
Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra
Pick-Staiger Concert Hall
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $4-6
Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra will perform works by various American composers, including Aaron Copland’s “Variations on a Shaker Melody” and Charles Ives’ Symphony No. 3.
Sound from The Bench
Galvin Recital Hall
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $5-8
The Bienen Contemporary/Early Vocal Ensemble will perform composer Ted Hearne’s “Sound from The Bench.” Hearne’s work is a response to Jena Osman’s book “Corporate Relations,” which examines how corporate personhood has developed in the U.S.
