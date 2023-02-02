The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5

Daily file illustration by Gemma DeCetra

Check out these performances for your week five weekend.

Jamie Kim, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
February 2, 2023

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances you won’t want to miss. 

Blood Wedding

Louis Theater 

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Tickets: $6-10 

The Wirtz Center is hosting “Blood Wedding” through this weekend. The play follows the story of a young woman who is visited by a former lover on her wedding day and the family disputes that ensue

Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech 

Shanley Pavilion 

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

Lipstick Theatre presents “Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech” by Natalie Ann Valentine. The play explores the complexity of merging lives.

Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall 

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $4-6 

Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra will perform works by various American composers, including Aaron Copland’s “Variations on a Shaker Melody” and Charles Ives’ Symphony No. 3

Sound from The Bench

Galvin Recital Hall 

Friday 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets: $5-8

The Bienen Contemporary/Early Vocal Ensemble will perform composer Ted Hearne’s “Sound from The Bench.” Hearne’s work is a response to Jena Osman’s book “Corporate Relations,” which examines how corporate personhood has developed in the U.S. 

