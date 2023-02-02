The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5

Check out these performances for your week five weekend.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances you won’t want to miss.

Blood Wedding

Louis Theater

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Tickets: $6-10

The Wirtz Center is hosting “Blood Wedding” through this weekend. The play follows the story of a young woman who is visited by a former lover on her wedding day and the family disputes that ensue.

Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

Lipstick Theatre presents “Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech” by Natalie Ann Valentine. The play explores the complexity of merging lives.

Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $4-6

Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra will perform works by various American composers, including Aaron Copland’s “Variations on a Shaker Melody” and Charles Ives’ Symphony No. 3.

Sound from The Bench

Galvin Recital Hall

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5-8

The Bienen Contemporary/Early Vocal Ensemble will perform composer Ted Hearne’s “Sound from The Bench.” Hearne’s work is a response to Jena Osman’s book “Corporate Relations,” which examines how corporate personhood has developed in the U.S.

