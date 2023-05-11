The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 8

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss.

Dale Duro Worldwide

Ryan Family Auditorium

Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for students, $10 general admission

Dale Duro Latin Dance Company will feature performance styles from all across Latin America including reggaeton, bachata, merengue, cumbia, champeta, dancehall, salsa and more during its spring show. Guest performances will include Afrothunda Dance Troupe on Friday and Ballet Folklórico NU on Saturday.

Little Shop of Horrors

Harris Hall

Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Little Shop of Horrors is Northwestern’s 2023 Freshman Musical. The play, which is entirely produced, created and performed by freshmen, follows the story of a florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human flesh and blood.

Project NU 2023

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets: Free but must be reserved

Project NU 2023 is a documentary-style play written by Communication sophomore Grace Valaskovic, Communication junior Pari Pradhan and Communication senior Nathan LoPinto. The play centers the experiences queer women have on dating apps.

last song on earth

1110 Garnett Pl.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

last song on earth is a musical that takes place all within one day about two broken souls who haven’t seen any other person in five years. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or towel to the production, which is set outside. Picnic blankets and chairs will be provided but supply is limited.

