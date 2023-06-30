The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 30-July 4

The Weekend Ahead is back. Over the summer, we’ll highlight events to help you craft the perfect weekend plans. With the Fourth of July approaching, there are plenty of events in Evanston and Chicago to soak up some fun in the sun.

Evanston Fourth of July Parade

Central Park Avenue to Ryan Field

Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Free, $15 registration fee for Kids Fun Run.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day celebration is Community United Cannot Be Divided. Morning playground games and a kids fun run will start in the day. Don’t miss out on the Palatine Concert Band’s performance at Dawes Park and lakefront fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Grant Park

Saturday and Sunday

$269-$3,015

The American professional race car circuit is hosting its first ever street race, the Grant Park 220, this weekend in Chicago. The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett will also be performing at the event.

African Caribbean International Festival of Life

Washington Park

Saturday through Tuesday

$20-140 [CQ][CQ]

The 30th annual festival celebrates the art and culture of the African and Caribbean. With music, activities and food, attendees can enjoy performances by reggaeton artists such as Roody Roodboy, Heatwave, Rich Homie Quan and Capleton & The Prophecy Band over the course of the four day event.

