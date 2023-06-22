The Weekend Ahead: Events in Chicagoland, June 23-25

Take a look at what’s happening around the North Shore and Chicago this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back. Over the summer, we’ll highlight events to help you craft the perfect weekend plans. Here are some exciting events this weekend around the North Shore and in the city.



Chicago Pride Parade

Starts at Montrose and Broadway in Uptown

Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Free

Celebrate Pride Month with one of the country’s largest Pride parades. The parade will run through the north side of the city and end at the intersection of Diversey and Sheridan in Lincoln Park, featuring floats and performances from local groups. A full parade lineup can be found here.

Evanston Garden Walk

Evanston Ecology Center

Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

$20-$30

Join in on a walk through a collection of Evanston’s most beautiful gardens, rain or shine. All proceeds from the garden walk go towards scholarships for children attending the Evanston Ecology Center’s summer programs and to support their Apiary.

Queer Maker’s Market

Raymond Park

Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Local Evanston artists will gather to showcase and sell their art in the second queer maker’s market of the month. The market aims to shine a spotlight on queer artists and small businesses during pride month.

Summer Smash

Seatgeek Stadium

All-day Friday, Saturday and Sunday

$99-$1,199

A short drive away in Bridgeview, some of music’s biggest names will be performing in a weekend-long music festival. Kid Cudi, Future and Playboi Carti are among the headliners coming to Seatgeek Stadium this weekend, supported by over 60 other performers.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @alycebrownn

Related Stories:

— The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19

— The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 10 The Weekend Ahead

— The Weekend Ahead: Performances and events to catch for Week 9 The Weekend Ahead