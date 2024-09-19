Oakton Elementary locked down after person with gun moves through area

Content warning: This article contains discussions of firearms.

Oakton Elementary School went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of a person with a gun in the area, Evanston Police Department announced on X, formerly Twitter. The school lifted the lockdown at about 4 p.m.

EPD made contact with the armed individual, who left the Oakton School area, shortly before 4 p.m. No shots were fired, and police said on X that the incident was not random and involved two parties who know each other.

The remaining students are being released from Oakton. EPD is encouraging residents to avoid the area for now, though there is no danger to the public, it said.

