Loaded gun found at ETHS, student in custody

Evanston Township High School officials said a student brought a loaded gun to school Wednesday.

A message posted on the school’s website said officials had “no knowledge of any threat or danger to students or staff.”

An adult male student was taken into custody without incident, according to Evanston Police Department. The school district said it has been in touch with the student’s family regarding appropriate disciplinary action.

EPD Commander Ryan Glew said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are not likely until Thursday.

The school learned about the incident through its “Acknowledge, Care, Tell” program, which encourages students to report suspicious activity. Both the school and the police department have anonymous text lines.

This is the second similar incident in a year. Two loaded guns were found at ETHS just under a year ago. Two students were charged in connection with the weapons.

