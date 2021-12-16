Evanston Township High School under lockdown after two guns found

Evanston Township High School is under lockdown after police found two guns in the school Thursday morning.

No one can enter or exit the school at this time. There is no active shooter in the school, according to Evanston police. No injuries were reported or shots fired in the incident. All individuals involved have been located and are currently being detained by police.

There are no ongoing incidents at other public and private schools in the city, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew wrote in a Twitter thread.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

