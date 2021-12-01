Evanston community plans gatherings to mourn, heal after gun violence

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Community members will gather to mourn and heal after five teenagers were shot at an Evanston gas station Sunday.

Niles Township High School North student Carl Dennison, 17, died of his injuries at Mobil Gas Station, 1950 Green Bay Rd. As of Tuesday, one 14-year-old was in critical condition, and the other three teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Evanston police Sergeant Ken Carter.

Community members can attend a balloon release at Mobil Gas Station at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Evanston Collective will also hold a Healing Circle at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. Mental health professionals, clergy and youth-serving organization representatives will be present to provide resources and assistance.

A gun buyback event, planned before the recent gun violence, will provide people the opportunity to turn in unwanted weapons on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evanston Police Department, Evanston Community Foundation and Carolyn Murray, a community advocate against gun violence, are conducting the event. Residents must bring their IDs, and people who turn in illegally obtained weapons will not be arrested.

City Council plans to hold a special meeting Dec. 20 to address the gun violence.

