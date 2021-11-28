One killed, four injured in Evanston shooting near gas station

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

One person is dead and four teenagers are injured after a shooting in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue Sunday night, according to Evanston Police Department.

EPD responded to several 911 calls of multiple shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. and located four people at the Mobil Gas Station, 1950 Green Bay Rd., and one person at Cleaning X-perts, 1918 Green Bay Rd., according to an EPD Twitter Thread.

Police identified the deceased person as 17-year-old Carl Dennison. Those injured were four teens — two boys and two girls — with ages ranging from 14 to 18. Evanston Fire Department transported the four to area hospitals.

The initial investigation does not indicate further danger to the public and appears to be a targeted shooting, said Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.Evanston police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting. Northwestern sent a crime notice to students late Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available. See here for further coverage.

