9th annual gun buyback program to take place at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence.

The city will host its ninth annual gun buyback program Dec. 4 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, according to a Tuesday Evanston Police Department news release.

Evanston residents, as well as residents of Skokie and the North Side of Chicago, are eligible to attend the event. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents must bring their IDs.

Evanston Police Department, Evanston Community Foundation and Carolyn Murray, a community advocate against gun violence, are conducting the event. After her son Justin was shot and killed in Evanston in 2012, Murray spearheaded the city’s first gun buyback event and has continued to organize them.

The event will be centered on amnesty, Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said in a press release. Residents who turn in illegally obtained weapons will not be arrested. Glew encourages residents to turn in any unwanted weapons to mitigate risk the weapon could be stolen and used.

Residents will be paid $100 for each surrendered firearm and $25 for ammunition. All collected munitions should be unloaded and contained in a box, bag, case or car trunk, and will be destroyed following the event.

At the last buyback event in 2020, 19 firearms, as well as some air rifles and ammunition, were collected.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ilana_arougheti

Related Stories:

— In the shadow of her son’s death, Evanston mother helps remove over 200 unwanted guns from Evanston homes, streets

— Local advocates stress intersectional and non-punitive approaches to gun violence prevention