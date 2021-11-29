One injured in Evanston shooting on Chicago Ave and Howard St

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

A 29-year-old Chicago resident was injured in a shooting at Chicago Avenue and Howard Street late Sunday night, according to Evanston Police Department.

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Evanston Fire Department transported the Chicago man to an area hospital. The resident is expected to survive, police said.

EPD has not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting. This was the second shooting in Evanston that day, after a shooting at a gas station earlier in the evening left one person dead and four teenagers injured. Police confirmed the shootings are not related.

The initial investigation does not indicate further danger to the public, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said in the Twitter thread.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @maxlubbers