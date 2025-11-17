Meet 7 stakeholders at the heart of D65’s school closure debate

When the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education votes on which school closure scenarios to advance Monday night, several school communities and parent groups will watch with bated breath.

The meeting will close a chapter that began on Sept. 29, when administrators unveiled scorecards for every elementary school in the district and plans for how the district could shutter up to four schools before the 2026-27 school year. Beginning with 33 initial scenarios, the board has now narrowed the field to the final three.

Two of the final scenarios involve closing two schools at once: Lincolnwood and Kingsley Elementary Schools or Kingsley and Willard Elementary Schools. The third, added to the board’s agenda without discussion in past meetings, would only close Kingsley. Valued initiatives like Two-Way Immersion strands and the Structured Teaching Education Program may also move or close in the shuffle.

The closures and program consolidations are part of Phase 3 of the district’s Structural Deficit Reduction Plan, which will involve $10.9 million to $14.85 million in budget cuts before fiscal year 2030. In collaboration with a group of planning subcommittees staffed by community members, the district used five criteria to score scenarios from least to most impactful.

The district’s effort to set a course for long-term financial stability comes as former Superintendent Devon Horton faces a federal criminal trial on 17 counts of embezzlement, wire fraud and tax fraud. The board will also be shorthanded for its Monday night vote as it is in the process of replacing former board member Omar Salem, who resigned after the Nov. 3 meeting.

If the board votes to advance a scenario, it will hold public hearings in December to review it further. Those hearings are tentatively set for Dec. 3, 8 and 10, according to an email to parents from Superintendent Angel Turner. Whatever the board decides, it will have to implement its choice next summer alongside its plan to open the new Foster School and close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

The Daily asked stakeholders from seven parent groups and school communities what they believe the district should do at its Monday meeting. Read their stories below:

Cut administrative ‘bloat’ before closing schools Jason Orloff, a Nichols Middle School parent and member of the Structural Deficit Reduction Plan’s Finance Committee, said he doesn’t know “what the school closure is about.” According to Orloff, there is more room for cost reductions in staffing and administration before buildings need to be closed. The district should reassess how it allocates resources and identify what changed during the pandemic years, he said. Read more on Orloff’s perspective here.

Willard TWI community ‘blindsided’ by administration’s recommendation to close program Erika Crowther moved to Evanston because of Willard Elementary School’s Two-Way Immersion program. As a bilingual Latina whose husband speaks six languages, Crowther said instilling multilingualism in her children through the program’s English and Spanish curriculum was very important to her. But now, the Willard TWI strand is recommended for closure in every scenario to be considered by the board Monday. If it does close, Crowther will either have to send her children to the Foster School or give up TWI and keep them at Willard. Read more on Crowther’s perspective here.

Lincolnwood STEP community seeks clarity for smooth transition in case of closure Lincolnwood Elementary School parent Jamia Powell is on a quest for clarity. Her oldest child, a fifth grader, is on the autism spectrum, so she is enrolled in Lincolnwood’s Structured Teaching Education Program. The program equips three schools — Lincolnwood in the northwest, Lincoln Elementary School in the southeast and Nichols Middle School, centrally — with staff and dedicated facilities, like enclosed playgrounds and sensory rooms, to support students with special needs. From her home near Evanston Township High School, she knows she will have to drive north to drop off her younger daughter and east to drop off her older daughter at Nichols next year. Because of District 65’s persistent difficulties with transportation infrastructure, she said she gave up on busing her children long ago. Read more on Powell’s perspective here.

As Foster opens to solve historical inequities, ‘don’t do the exact same thing’ At first, Katie Hauser didn’t want to send her children to Willard Elementary School. Children on her side of her 5th Ward street, nicknamed “Willard Island,” must make the 2.3-mile drive or bus ride to Willard. Across the street, children travel 1.5 miles to Orrington Elementary School, and children living in the next block over walk just four blocks to Dewey Elementary School. When Hauser’s daughter reached kindergarten age in 2020, she applied for a permissive transfer to send her to Dewey. It was denied. Today though, she said Willard is like a “second home” for her family. Read more on the Hauser family’s perspective here.

Kingsley ‘at peace’ with closure, but district needs to ‘smooth the landing’ Kingsley Elementary School parent and former District 65 school board candidate Peter Bogira described Kingsley’s road to closure as a “slow-motion car crash.” The underpopulated school is about 0.5 miles from the Foster School site, he said. Despite the rationale for closing Kingsley, though, Bogira said parents have received little outreach from the administration to provide their insight into how the district could best implement the closure. Read more on Bogira’s perspective here.

Multiple school closures and budget deficits are not an either-or For Lincolnwood Elementary School parent Katie Armistead, it was “too easy” to find alternatives to school closures. Armistead and fellow Lincolnwood parent Liz Wolens lead D65: Invest in Neighborhood Schools, a coalition pushing to close only one school and pull other financial levers. With a task force of around 30 parents across the district, the group presented an alternative proposal at the Nov. 3 board meeting, which has garnered over 1,000 signatures in support. Read more on D65: Invest in Neighborhood Schools’ perspective here.

Digging into district data revealed more questions When District 65 asked community members to volunteer for three SDRP subcommittees, Haven Middle School and Lincolnwood Elementary School parent Esteban J. Quiñones thought his work in development economics at the International Initiative for Impact Evaluation was too pressing to participate in local advocacy. That was until the district administration released its scorecards and scenarios. The more he studied the district’s underlying data, the more questions he had, he said. Washington parent Kelly McCabe told Quiñones she shared his concerns, and in that moment, the Legion of Data Nerds was born. Read more on the Legion of Data Nerds’ perspective here.

