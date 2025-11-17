Peter Bogira: Kingsley ‘at peace’ with closure, but district needs to ‘smooth the landing’

This story is part of a series on the perspectives of parent groups and school communities leading up to Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s school closure decision. Other stories in the series can be read here.

Kingsley Elementary School parent and former District 65 school board candidate Peter Bogira described Kingsley’s road to closure as a “slow-motion car crash.”

The underpopulated school is about 0.5 miles from the Foster School site, he said. Despite the rationale for closing Kingsley, though, Bogira said parents have received little outreach from the administration to provide their insight into how the district could best implement the closure.

“One week ago, Kingsley families got a one-question survey to weigh in about our thoughts on how new boundaries should be drawn,” he said. “I think it’s really tough to do that kind of outreach this late in the game because the board is expected to weigh in on a scenario to move forward on, 10 days after that survey was sent out.”

The administration presented revised school boundaries for two scenarios that would close Kingsley — one that would also close Lincolnwood Elementary School and another that would close Willard Elementary School — at its last board meeting Nov. 3. In an effort to avoid splitting up the Kingsley community, the administration proposed sending all Kingsley students to Orrington Elementary School.

Bogira said the recommendation would force too many children to cross Green Bay Road, which would be a traffic hazard. It would not preserve the Kingsley community, he added, because some of the school’s families living in the 5th Ward would have no choice but to attend Foster.

Drawing an unorthodox boundary to keep a current school community together may not make sense for new students in the long term, he said. Instead, he said the district should draw “natural boundaries” that keep geographic neighborhoods together.

He also advocated for a moratorium on school closures after Phase 3 of the SDRP to force the district to commit to cost-cutting measures that avoid closing schools or programs.

“The (Kingsley) community is sort of at peace with the prospect of a closure,” Bogira said. “It’s more understanding how we’re going to smooth the landing as much as possible — not just for Kingsley, but for everybody.”

