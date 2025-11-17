Katie and David Hauser: As Foster opens to solve historical inequities, ‘don’t do the exact same thing’

This story is part of a series on the perspectives of parent groups and school communities leading up to Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s school closure decision. Other stories in the series can be read here.

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

At first, Katie Hauser didn’t want to send her children to Willard Elementary School.

Children on her side of her 5th Ward street, nicknamed “Willard Island,” must make the 2.3-mile drive or bus ride to Willard. Across the street, children travel 1.5 miles to Orrington Elementary School, and children living in the next block over walk just four blocks to Dewey Elementary School.

When Hauser’s daughter reached kindergarten age in 2020, she applied for a permissive transfer to send her to Dewey. It was denied.

Today though, she said Willard is like a “second home” for her family. On the third day of her son’s kindergarten year, one of his classmates was shot and killed. The classroom of kindergarteners became tightly-knit over the year, helping each other process their trauma, she said.

While her son is now in third grade, Hauser said she is planning a holiday party for families from that kindergarten class.

“This is like a bedrock of our community now,” she said. “These are our people.”

Next year, “Willard Island” will be no more as Foster School’s boundaries swallow the smorgasbord of school assignments in the 5th Ward. The district promised to let 5th Ward families choose not to move their children to Foster — but with Willard recommended for closure in one remaining scenario, Hauser’s husband, David Hauser, said he felt the district may walk back that commitment.

The Hausers emphasized that they want the district to let 5th Ward families choose to keep their children at their current schools when Foster opens. A school community is built on strong relationships and trust, Katie Hauser said. She added that although those bonds may be easier to build when walking to school, her family has invested time and resources into their connections at Willard.

That social stability is especially important for young children, she added.

“We want Foster to be successful. We want it to be a community hub the same way Willard has been that for us,” Katie Hauser said. “I think that can only be done if it’s opened slowly and with thoughtfulness over time.”

