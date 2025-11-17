Invest in Neighborhood Schools: Multiple school closures and budget deficits are not an either-or

This story is part of a series on the perspectives of parent groups and school communities leading up to Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s school closure decision. Other stories in the series can be read here.

For Lincolnwood Elementary School parent Katie Armistead, it was “too easy” to find alternatives to school closures.

Armistead and fellow Lincolnwood parent Liz Wolens lead D65: Invest in Neighborhood Schools, a coalition pushing to close only one school and pull other financial levers. With a task force of around 30 parents across the district, the group presented an alternative proposal at the Nov. 3 board meeting, which has garnered over 1,000 signatures in support.

“We didn’t even have to go out and find people. They just came to us,” Armistead said. “We talked to so many people who were like, ‘This is my expertise. How can I help?’”

The proposal calls on the district to prove its capacity to successfully close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies and open Foster School so that the transition’s impact on the deficit and community can be fully assessed. It also asks the district to preserve programs like Two-Way Immersion and the Structured Teaching Education Program.

To cut costs and raise revenues, the proposal lists 20 ideas from selling underutilized district facilities to initiatives that aim to increase enrollment. The task force prioritized reaching long-term financial sustainability, preserving Title I schools and minimizing equity impact, walkability, engaging with teachers and finding a long-term vision, Armistead said.

Wolens said the district could accept more permissive transfers while drawing walkable boundaries to balance the short-term priority of keeping existing school communities together, as well as the long-term goal of maximizing the number of students that live within a walkable distance of their school.

Members on the task force — some who could lose their school and others whose school has never been threatened — have put the district’s needs above their own, Armistead said.

“We love Evanston, but we have never loved Evanston more than in the last six weeks,” Wolens said.

