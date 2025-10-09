Former D65 Superintendent Devon Horton federally indicted, on paid leave in Georgia

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated Oct. 9 at 5:03 p.m.

Former Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton was federally indicted Wednesday, the district announced in a message to families on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed charges against Horton for alleged actions while serving as District 65’s superintendent, Board President Sergio Hernandez and Board Vice President Nichole Pinkard wrote in the message.

Horton is the current superintendent of DeKalb County School District in Georgia, a position he began in 2023. He was the superintendent of District 65 from 2020 to 2023.

“We are deeply troubled and angered by these allegations,” Hernandez and Pinkard wrote. “Now that the federal government has formally indicted, the District is reviewing the specific details of the indictment with the District’s legal counsel.”

The DeKalb County Board of Education held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss Horton’s indictment.

In a statement on the district’s website, the board announced Horton will be on paid administrative leave effective immediately. The role of acting superintendent will be assumed by the district’s chief of student services, Norman Sauce III.

“While we cannot comment on confidential personnel matters, we are concerned by these allegations,” Board Chairperson Deirdre Pierce said in the statement. “Our top priority remains the well-being of our students, staff, and the entire DCSD community.”

