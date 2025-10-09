Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Former D65 Superintendent Devon Horton federally indicted, on paid leave in Georgia

Daily file photo by Ilana Arougheti
Devon Horton served as District 65’s superintendent from 2020 to 2023.
Anavi Prakash, City Editor
October 9, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated Oct. 9 at 5:03 p.m.

Former Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton was federally indicted Wednesday, the district announced in a message to families on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed charges against Horton for alleged actions while serving as District 65’s superintendent, Board President Sergio Hernandez and Board Vice President Nichole Pinkard wrote in the message. 

Horton is the current superintendent of DeKalb County School District in Georgia, a position he began in 2023. He was the superintendent of District 65 from 2020 to 2023.

“We are deeply troubled and angered by these allegations,” Hernandez and Pinkard wrote. “Now that the federal government has formally indicted, the District is reviewing the specific details of the indictment with the District’s legal counsel.” 

The DeKalb County Board of Education held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss Horton’s indictment. 

In a statement on the district’s website, the board announced Horton will be on paid administrative leave effective immediately. The role of acting superintendent will be assumed by the district’s chief of student services, Norman Sauce III. 

“While we cannot comment on confidential personnel matters, we are concerned by these allegations,” Board Chairperson Deirdre Pierce said in the statement. “Our top priority remains the well-being of our students, staff, and the entire DCSD community.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

‘One shot to get this right’: D65 board mulls over school closure scenarios 

Angel Turner named District 65 Interim Superintendent 

District 65 community says goodbye to Devon Horton, board discusses superintendent search

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Top Stories
A woman speaks to a crowd of students in front of a projector.
Several Northwestern professors buy additional liability insurance amid political pressures, distrust with University
A man speaks into a microphone behind a dias
Draft Housing4All plan met with early praise, discussion of broader city planning in Land Use Commission
Hands shaking with President Trump’s side profile in the background.
Northwestern faculty divide over potential deal with the Trump administration to recover federal funding
Buildings on the horizon.
Proposed 2026 city budget reaches $400 million in expenditures, includes 12.9% combined city and library tax levy hike
The training titled “Building a Community of Respect and Breaking Down Bias” was first released in a Feb. 20 email.
Middle East Studies Association condemns Northwestern administration for mandating bias training
A line-up of nine candidates pose on top of a stage.
Illinois Senate hopefuls split over Israel and Gaza ahead of primary elections