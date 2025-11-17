Erika Crowther: Willard TWI community ‘blindsided’ by administration’s recommendation to close program

This story is part of a series on the perspectives of parent groups and school communities leading up to Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s school closure decision. Other stories in the series can be read here.

Erika Crowther moved to Evanston because of Willard Elementary School’s Two-Way Immersion program.

As a bilingual Latina whose husband speaks six languages, Crowther said instilling multilingualism in her children through the program’s English and Spanish curriculum was very important to her.

But now, the Willard TWI strand is recommended for closure in every scenario to be considered by the board Monday. If it does close, Crowther will either have to send her children to the Foster School or give up TWI and keep them at Willard.

Spanish speakers on the northwest side of Evanston focus on finding homes and resources near Willard because of its TWI program, she said.

“They want to be able to retain the culture and the language and (give) their kids a walkable neighborhood school,” she said. “They certainly didn’t buy homes at Willard to then bus their kids two miles away.”

The Willard TWI community was “blindsided” on Sept. 29 when district administrators unveiled their recommended scenarios, she said. Board members Maria Opdycke and Sergio Hernandez have visited Willard since then, she added, but no one from the administration had reached out to her to gather data.

Instead, Crowther started collecting her own data. The Foster TWI program — which would incorporate students from Willard, the 5th Ward and Bessie Rhodes — would be over 90% capacity in three grades, she said. Through a survey sent to Willard TWI families, she also found that about half of the strand’s families prefer to stay at Willard over moving to Foster.

The administration’s modeling reassigned all TWI students to the strand closest to them, she said. The administration also scored the school based on equity impact without factoring in Willard TWI closing, she said.

“(Students) need to be given the choice: If they want to stay with their classmates and their community, or if they want to move to the neighborhood TWI program closest to them,” Crowther said.

