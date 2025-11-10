Rapid Recap: Northwestern 110, Cleveland State 63

In its Monday clash with Cleveland State, Northwestern could hardly miss if it tried.

The Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) were red-hot from the field throughout the evening, shooting 60.3% and 52.4% from beyond the arc and overwhelming the Vikings (1-2, 0-0 Horizon) in a 110-63 victory.

The ’Cats found joy from every area of the halfcourt, as five players turned in scoring outputs of at least 15 points.

For the majority of the game, NU’s offensive firepower came from a well-balanced trio of scorers. Senior forward Nick Martinelli led the way with 21 points, while junior center Arrinten Page and senior guard Justin Mullins chipped in with 17 and 16, respectively.

After being dropped from the rotation entirely for the contest’s first 30 minutes, sophomore guard Max Green came in and electrified Welsh-Ryan Arena with a flurry of deep 3-pointers, finishing with 15 points.

Freshman forward Tre Singleton came in with 16 points in his most assured performance as a Wildcat thus far.

NU hit the ground running, and after winning the opening tip, the ’Cats ventured on a 10-0 scoring run to give them a 15-6 lead. Coach Chris Collins made a number of lineup changes throughout the first few minutes, including putting Mullins onto the floor. Mullins erupted for seven points over a two-minute span to expand NU’s lead.

After conceding their first points outside of the paint, the ’Cats continued to pound the rim. Sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino and senior forward Nick Martinelli threw down dunks on back-to-back possessions as NU scored almost exclusively in the paint for four minutes during the middle of the half.

The ’Cats ended the first half with a 53-28 lead, dominating on both ends of the floor.

Their defense success started to falter in the second half, allowing the Vikings to shoot 50% from the field during the first eight minutes. NU wasn’t phased by its opponents’ scoring and went on a 25-2 run to take a commanding 45-point lead.

By the game’s final minutes, even fan-favorite redshirt junior forward Gus Hurlburt got in on the act, sinking a midrange jumper and two free throws in garbage time.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s comprehensive win over Cleveland State:

1. Give and take around the basket

During Monday’s game, NU scored 52 of its 110 points in the paint. The ’Cats took advantage of open lanes, manufactured space in the post and nabbed quick points in transition.

With 13 players seeing the floor throughout the contest, NU had lots of fresh legs and constantly sprinted down the floor, finishing with 31 fastbreak points.

On the defensive end, each of the first 10 points allowed by the ’Cats came in the paint. The Vikings scored 16 of their 28 first-half points in the paint, and even with Page on the floor, NU couldn’t find much of an answer around the rim.

The ’Cats also allowed nine second-chance points in the first half, most of which came from around the basket.

2. Mullins musters up

During the season opener, it was sophomore guard K.J. Windham. In Friday’s contest, it was freshman guard Jake West. And during Monday night’s showdown, it was Mullins’ turn to provide a spark off the bench.

He entered the game after two and a half minutes of play, and when he was subbed out with 12 minutes remaining, the ’Cats’ one-point lead had expanded to 15. During the first half, Mullins logged 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting along with two assists, a block and a steal.

While Mullins is known for his athleticism and ability to finish strong at the rim, he demonstrated improved versatility in his first-half showing. The veteran guard knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half, including a crossover, step-back triple.

In the minutes where NU isn’t playing Martinelli or Page, it will look for someone to step up off the bench and put points on the board. While Collins has been clear that the bench catalyst will change from night-to-night, Mullins demonstrated his capacity to play a complementary scoring role with his performance Monday night.

3. All-around Arrinten continues to shine

Page has efficiently propelled the ’Cats through his aggressiveness across the board. He produced in the post, slammed home put-back dunks and even drained his one three-point attempt of the first half.

Page finished the game with 17 points and nine rebounds. He has notched at least one block and one steal in each of NU’s first three games, elevating the team’s defense with his presence.



During Monday’s game, Page logged a plus/minus of 34. He has confidently taken on the role as the ’Cats’ big man and shown dominance on the floor to start this season.

NU returns to action on Friday, taking on DePaul on the road at 7:30 p.m.

