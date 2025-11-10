Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 110, Cleveland State 63

Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Junior center Arrinten Page boosted the ‘Cats with physical post play.
Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
November 10, 2025

In its Monday clash with Cleveland State, Northwestern could hardly miss if it tried.

The Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) were red-hot from the field throughout the evening, shooting 60.3% and 52.4% from beyond the arc and overwhelming the Vikings (1-2, 0-0 Horizon) in a 110-63 victory. 

The ’Cats found joy from every area of the halfcourt, as five players turned in scoring outputs of at least 15 points.

For the majority of the game, NU’s offensive firepower came from a well-balanced trio of scorers. Senior forward Nick Martinelli led the way with 21 points, while junior center Arrinten Page and senior guard Justin Mullins chipped in with 17 and 16, respectively.

After being dropped from the rotation entirely for the contest’s first 30 minutes, sophomore guard Max Green came in and electrified Welsh-Ryan Arena with a flurry of deep 3-pointers, finishing with 15 points. 

Freshman forward Tre Singleton came in with 16 points in his most assured performance as a Wildcat thus far.

NU hit the ground running, and after winning the opening tip, the ’Cats ventured on a 10-0 scoring run to give them a 15-6 lead. Coach Chris Collins made a number of lineup changes throughout the first few minutes, including putting Mullins onto the floor. Mullins erupted for seven points over a two-minute span to expand NU’s lead. 

After conceding their first points outside of the paint, the ’Cats continued to pound the rim. Sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino and senior forward Nick Martinelli threw down dunks on back-to-back possessions as NU scored almost exclusively in the paint for four minutes during the middle of the half.  

The ’Cats ended the first half with a 53-28 lead, dominating on both ends of the floor. 

Their defense success started to falter in the second half, allowing the Vikings to shoot 50% from the field during the first eight minutes. NU wasn’t phased by its opponents’ scoring and went on a 25-2 run to take a commanding 45-point lead.

By the game’s final minutes, even fan-favorite redshirt junior forward Gus Hurlburt got in on the act, sinking a midrange jumper and two free throws in garbage time.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s comprehensive win over Cleveland State:

1. Give and take around the basket

During Monday’s game, NU scored 52 of its 110 points in the paint. The ’Cats took advantage of open lanes, manufactured space in the post and nabbed quick points in transition. 

With 13 players seeing the floor throughout the contest, NU had lots of fresh legs and constantly sprinted down the floor, finishing with 31 fastbreak points. 

On the defensive end, each of the first 10 points allowed by the ’Cats came in the paint. The Vikings scored 16 of their 28 first-half points in the paint, and even with Page on the floor, NU couldn’t find much of an answer around the rim. 

The ’Cats also allowed nine second-chance points in the first half, most of which came from around the basket. 

2. Mullins musters up

During the season opener, it was sophomore guard K.J. Windham. In Friday’s contest, it was freshman guard Jake West. And during Monday night’s showdown, it was Mullins’ turn to provide a spark off the bench.

He entered the game after two and a half minutes of play, and when he was subbed out with 12 minutes remaining, the ’Cats’ one-point lead had expanded to 15. During the first half, Mullins logged 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting along with two assists, a block and a steal. 

While Mullins is known for his athleticism and ability to finish strong at the rim, he demonstrated improved versatility in his first-half showing. The veteran guard knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half, including a crossover, step-back triple.

In the minutes where NU isn’t playing Martinelli or Page, it will look for someone to step up off the bench and put points on the board. While Collins has been clear that the bench catalyst will change from night-to-night, Mullins demonstrated his capacity to play a complementary scoring role with his performance Monday night.

3. All-around Arrinten continues to shine

Page has efficiently propelled the ’Cats through his aggressiveness across the board. He produced in the post, slammed home put-back dunks and even drained his one three-point attempt of the first half. 

Page finished the game with 17 points and nine rebounds. He has notched at least one block and one steal in each of NU’s first three games, elevating the team’s defense with his presence.

During Monday’s game, Page logged a plus/minus of 34. He has confidently taken on the role as the ’Cats’ big man and shown dominance on the floor to start this season. 

NU returns to action on Friday, taking on DePaul on the road at 7:30 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Reid electrifies Northwestern’s transition offense in 76-52 win over Boston University

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Boston University 52

Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1.
From top awards to major snubs, The Daily predicts 2026 Grammy winners
“Off-Campus: White House” is an opinion column covering national politics from Medill junior and Opinion Editor Aidan Klineman. Please forward thoughts, reactions and comments to a.klineman@dailynorthwestern.edu.
Off-Campus: White House | Winning Dems earned political capital before they spent it
A basketball player attempts a lay-up as opposing members try to block them.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern controls game against Boston University for a 76-52 win
A healthy ear can pick up sounds from as quiet as around 0 to 20 decibels, according to Feinberg Prof. Kathleen Billings.
$20 headphones or premium sound? Students weigh cost, quality, hearing risks
A basket of groceries
With SNAP benefits in limbo, here are some food assistance resources in Evanston
Jessica Winegar, a Middle East studies scholar, reads the Principles on Academic Freedom.
Northwestern community sheds light on academic freedom, Evanston ICE activity, unionization at Friday’s ‘University under Threat’ panel
More in Men's Basketball
Junior guard Jayden Reid commanded NU’s offense with 17 points and eight assists.
Men’s Basketball: Reid electrifies Northwestern’s transition offense in 76-52 win over Boston University
Senior forward Nick Martinelli led all scorers with 20 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Boston University 52
Coach Chris Collins used 23 unique lineups in Monday’s win over Mercyhurst.
Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst
Senior forward Nick Martinelli stares down a Mercyhurst defender during Monday’s game. He had 17 points in the contest.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s versatile impact elevates Northwestern to convincing opening-night win
Sophomore guard K.J. Windham came off the bench to put NU's lead out of reach in the second half.
Men's Basketball: Windham delivers spark as Northwestern overcomes slow start to beat Mercyhurst, 70-47
Junior center Arrinten Page shoots a free throw during Northwestern’s win over Illinois State on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Overcoming foul trouble, Northwestern embraces small-ball in 100-65 exhibition win
More in Sports
Junior forward Ashley Sessa celebrates during a game earlier this season. She tallied one goal and two assists during Sunday’s game.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern clinches Big Ten Tournament title with 3-0 win over No. 9 Iowa
Junior libero Gigi Navarette jumps to serve a ball. The Wildcats tallied 9 aces over their campaign in LA.
Volleyball: Wildcats endure two losses in dramatic Los Angeles showdowns
Senior forward Grace Sullivan has opened her season with 18- and 25-point performances.
Women’s Basketball: Sullivan assumes the limelight as ’Cats pound the paint in win over SIU-Edwardsville
Swimmers from Northwestern and Duke dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern splits against Duke during home competition
Junior Neena Feldman prepares to volley during a match last season. Feldman and partner Mika Dagan Fruchtman reached the quarterfinals at the ITA Central Sectional.
Women’s Tennis: Dagan Fruchtman and Feldman fall at ITA Central Sectional after top-20 win
Nine of NU’s 14 entrants placed in their respective weight classes at the Michigan State Open on Saturday.
Wrestling: ’Cats get first taste of competition at Michigan State Open tune-up