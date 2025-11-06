Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst

Daily file photo by Jonah McClure
Coach Chris Collins used 23 unique lineups in Monday’s win over Mercyhurst.
Eli Kronenberg, Sports Editor
November 6, 2025

In Northwestern’s season-opening 70-47 win over Mercyhurst on Monday, coach Chris Collins delivered on his promise to deepen his rotation.

The 13th-year sideline guru put 11 different Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on the floor, including two garbage time minutes for freshman guard Phoenix Gill. Collins made substitutions at a frenetic pace, ultimately changing his rotation on 27 occasions and rolling out 23 unique combinations of five players.

This is what those nearly two-dozen distinct lineups looked like in chronological order:

Of those lineups, only three saw the floor for a period longer than three minutes. Those rotations ultimately delivered the highest plus/minus figure of any three, converting their extended minutes into significant momentum shifts. 

No lineup contributed more to the ’Cats’ second-half push than one featuring junior guard Jayden Reid, sophomore guard K.J. Windham, senior guard Justin Mullins, senior forward Nick Martinelli and junior center Arrinten Page. That five-man group finished a plus-12 in two second-half spurts totaling five minutes and 59 seconds.

Among the biggest questions facing Collins this season is the team’s lack of center depth. With Page the only true center likely to feature, Collins has said he will rely on the size of his forwards to compensate when Page is off the floor — specifically naming Singleton, Martinelli and freshman forward Tyler Kropp as potential small-ball centers.

On Monday, Collins used five combinations of those three players without Page, including one with all three on the court and another with just Kropp.

Page finished a plus-22 on a night when NU won by 23 points, meaning the team performed significantly better with him on the floor. Yet, Collins’ plan of replacing center depth with all-around size is illustrated by the fact that lineups with Page on the floor had a nearly identical average height to those without him.

In fact, across the game, NU’s rotations with a lower average height performed better in plus/minus.

Collins was short one key rotation piece in sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino, who missed out after taking a hard fall in NU’s final exhibition game versus Illinois State. Collins said he is hopeful Ciaravino will be back on court when the ’Cats return to action Friday to take on Boston University at Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

Below, the full chronological order of NU’s Monday rotations is listed, including each group’s time on court, plus/minus and average height.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s versatile impact elevates Northwestern to convincing opening-night win

Men’s Basketball: Windham delivers spark as Northwestern overcomes slow start to beat Mercyhurst, 70-47

Men’s Basketball: Overcoming foul trouble, Northwestern embraces small-ball in 100-65 exhibition win

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Yes-sentials: Online modern romance? No, thanks
Yes-sentials: Online modern romance? No, thanks
Off the Record: Why is having a boyfriend becoming embarrassing?
Off the Record: Why is having a boyfriend becoming embarrassing?
Rent Free: Babies can cure everything
Rent Free: Babies can cure everything
A tree branch covered in string lights in front of a building
ASG passes resolution calling for reinstatement of winter lights
The new James Park pickleball courts with people standing on the right after playing a game of pickleball.
Evanston’s first dedicated pickleball courts are a net gain for avid players
Searcy covered various periods throughout Sudan and South Sudan’s modern history, ranging from events from the late 1880s to the start of the Civil War two years ago.
Students and faculty attend ‘Sudan and South Sudan in Context’ lecture
More in Men's Basketball
Senior forward Nick Martinelli stares down a Mercyhurst defender during Monday’s game. He had 17 points in the contest.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s versatile impact elevates Northwestern to convincing opening-night win
Sophomore guard K.J. Windham came off the bench to put NU's lead out of reach in the second half.
Men's Basketball: Windham delivers spark as Northwestern overcomes slow start to beat Mercyhurst, 70-47
Junior center Arrinten Page shoots a free throw during Northwestern’s win over Illinois State on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Overcoming foul trouble, Northwestern embraces small-ball in 100-65 exhibition win
A player in a white jersey drives for a layup as players in red jerseys watch.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Illinois State 100-65 in final exhibition game
Junior guard Jayden Reid made his first appearance in NU colors after transferring from South Florida ahead of this season.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern cruises past Illinois State 100-65 in exhibition
Coach Chris Collins said he would have to learn how to manage playing a deeper rotation than he is accustomed to.
Men’s Basketball: Collins expects faster play, deeper rotation in 2025
More in Sports
Players huddle during a game against Ohio State earlier this season, a game in which Northwestern scored a season-high seven goals.
Field Hockey: Sessa, Zimmer lead No. 2 Northwestern to awards, top stats
Senior forward Grace Sullivan led all Northwestern scorers Wednesday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, IU-Indianapolis 64
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria dribbles up the pitch in the Oct. 31 win against Indiana.
Men’s Soccer: Late Wisconsin goal sends Northwestern home with a 1-0 loss
Graduate student defensive lineman Carmine Bastone takes the field in a game against Tulane earlier this season.
Football: Northwestern, USC prepare for first meeting since 1996
Northwestern will travel to Los Angeles to face USC on Friday.
Football: Braun talks USC, changing state of college football coaching at weekly press conference
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II has carved out a role for himself in the offense this season.
Football: Eligon, Binns prepare for homecoming in Friday USC matchup